The VISD Board of Trustees reviewed the facilities study on April 29 at an open meeting. As I had described to our trustees, the presentation would take a 30,000-foot view of the needs throughout the district. With the amount of square feet to cover throughout the district, it would be impossible to review the entire facilities study in granular detail at just one meeting. The facilities study exists mostly as a digital document (as you would expect in this digital era). As I understand it, there is just one printed copy of the report and it comes in at over 900 pages. Our trustees had some great, probing questions about the report and how it was generated. We also discussed any future bond plans and immediate next steps.
First, a little about the bond. It is on hold for now. We had been working with various task forces to ascertain whether our community would be in favor of a bond and had targeted the November election as a possible date.
In order to have an election in November, the Board would need to approve the bond package in August. We feel there is just no way to get community feedback, community input and community ownership between now and August.
Calling a bond is not something a superintendent does to a district. Calling a bond is not something a board does to a district. Calling a bond is something a community asks of itself. We all believe it is best to continue finding ways to work with our community during COVID-19 in order to inform our decisions moving forward, which brings me to immediate next steps.
Because we need to continue practicing social distancing, and because we need to get community insight about our facility needs, we are excited about what will be happening in the next several weeks. In order to provide granular details about the needs of each campus (taking the plane from 30,000 feet to about 5,000 feet), we are going to schedule virtual events for each campus that was reviewed as part of the facilities plan.
We know that teachers, parents, students and community members may have interest in just one or two campuses specifically and we want to give everyone the opportunity to know the needs of those campuses. We will post these virtual meetings on our website, will use our local media channels, social media and word of mouth.
These events are not just for teachers or parents. These events are for anyone who has an interest in the condition of our facilities. At the conclusion of our presentation, we will be asking for your insight to help us identify priority projects for that campus.
Here is the point, if you want a say in any possible future bond project, you have the opportunity to log in to these meetings and share your thoughts. If you cannot make the date and time of the virtual event live, we will also record them and post them on our website, so you can review at a time that is more convenient for you.
In short, we want to make space for every single member of the Victoria community to have their voice heard. More information will be coming soon about these virtual events, so be on the lookout for that.
