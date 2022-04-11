The VISD Education Foundation (VEF) is pleased to announce a new $10,000 scholarship opportunity offered on behalf of DNV, an independent assurance and risk management provider operating in more than 100 countries to deliver energy safely and sustainably.
DNV Energy Systems project engineer and 2012 VISD alumni Marina Gonzales was the first to introduce the partnership to the VEF. “As our co-workers thought of places to reach out to, many of us reached back to locations that helped us along the way to becoming engineers. For example, I took many STEM classes while a student in Victoria, which ultimately helped lead me to work in wind energy. So, it only seemed right to reach out to locations where we came from.”
The 2022 DNV Future Leaders Scholarship will provide a one-time $5,000 award to two Victoria ISD graduating seniors who:
- Plan to attend a four-year college or university full-time, pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, or Energy (STEM)
- Have demonstrated leadership ability and community service Have a 3.0 minimum GPA
- Apply by April 30, 2022, by visiting visdfoundation.org/scholarship-information, then scrolling down to “DNV Future Leaders Scholarship” and completing the indicated steps.
Furthermore, the scholarship doesn’t simply stop when the funding ends; the scholarship also provides an optional mentorship piece. “We want to support the students in achieving what they see as success through our resources within and outside DNV,” Gonzales added.
Mentorship pairings will be tailored to each student by their chosen preferences and STEM major such as “civil, electrical, turbine, or chemical engineering (among other engineering specializations) and fields such as maritime, healthcare, and risk assurance,” Gonzales stated.
In addition to the DNV opportunity, the VEF is also offering 12 other scholarships to graduating VISD seniors this year, made possible by generous donors totaling $23,250 in post-secondary support. For more information, students may apply online at https://visdfoundation.org/scholarship-information by the April 15 deadline.
All of our scholarships build into VISD’s dream of helping kids find their “And” after high school. So, how might you build into this dynamic? One VISD alum did this through the resources of a global company’s funding and mentoring capacity.
Imagine what you, the company you work for, or other networks may provide? Leveraging partnerships matters, and we’re always looking for new avenues of promise for the future trajectories of our students. So, what’s in it for you? Everything — — and nothing at the same time.
For more information on establishing a scholarship through the VEF or discussing unique partnership opportunities, please reach out to Robin Harkey at 361-788-9271 or robin.harkey@visd.net.
