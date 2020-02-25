Lately, I have had the following phrase stuck in my mind. We all look into the night sky and see the same stars, and we all recognize different constellations.
Mostly, this serves as a reminder for me that when I think about all the work happening in Victoria Independent School District right now, there are certain constellations I am paying a lot of attention to. Some examples include strategic planning, SGS (Systems of Great Schools), rezoning and boundary and task force work. I could easily spend a full day talking about any one of these topics. I could talk for hours and hours about the work that has been done, the current sticking points, the planned next steps, etc. My point is, I have a tremendous amount of information about all these topics (and more), and I recognize them as interrelated constellations in my night sky reference.
I am always happy to talk about any of these topics or other topics whenever the opportunity arises, and I realize it just isn’t possible for me to personally connect with every person (teacher, parent, student or community member) in our community. As such, we work really hard for you to have multiple ways to get information about the district.
One of the best ways to get information is to go to our website. Under the superintendent tab, there is one specific report for you to be aware of. The “administration report” is the monthly report written by the VISD administration to our trustees and our community. It is an ongoing narrative reporting of the work we are doing at the district level and is broken down by department.
There is a massive amount of information in every administration report and is our effort to shine a light toward radical transparency with our community about everything we are doing. If you have interest in what the maintenance department is doing, you’ll find it in the administration report. If you want to know about transportation, food service, testing, curriculum planning, staffing, SGS, strategic planning or just about anything else, it can be found in the administration report.
As you read these reports every month, you will recognize this is an ongoing narrative. Each report, to some degree, is built on information from the previous reports as many of the topics covered are recurring. This should be obvious since we are strategic about everything we do, and you would expect for us to keep our focus on a topic for an extended period of time and report our progress toward our goals.
It is my hope these reports allow our trustees and community to see the work of the district office through our eyes. If you see what we are focused on and read about our work, you can begin to recognize those constellation topics of our work and hopefully you will begin to see a system organized around continuous improvement in all that we do.
Creating these reports is a big investment of time for several administrators in our district, and we are happy to do it because we honor the fact we have been entrusted with two of our community’s most precious resources: 1. Our kids and their future, and 2. Taxpayer resources.
I cannot make you read these reports in order to see the constellations as we see them, but I can certainly invite you and make sure you know about these resources made available to you.
