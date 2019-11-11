During the week of Nov. 18-22, Victoria ISD will be sponsoring the Generation Texas (GenTX) College Application Campaign.
GenTX week is an opportunity for our schools and community to join together to inform students of the college admissions process (including how to apply for financial aid), to communicate the importance of applying for college and help our students focus on their future.
Our efforts will be echoed throughout the state as we encourage every senior to submit an application to pursue higher education, military service, technical training or whatever the next steps may be on their college or career path. GenTX is possible through the collaboration of Victoria College, UHV and VISD staff as well as students, their families and volunteers across the community. I am eternally grateful to everyone who helps make this successful.
East and West high schools will host a GenTX luncheon for 40 students from each campus along with community volunteers.
The purpose of this event is to educate students about the college admissions process, financial aid opportunities and career options. Community members will have the opportunity to share their educational and professional experience with students to provide them with a clear understanding of the highlighted professions. You will hear more about this through social media, and we anticipate coverage from local media as well.
During the week, students will be entered into a drawing by providing proof of each of the following: completing the ApplyTexas application; registering for the TSI, SAT or ACT; visiting a college; attending the College Night; or completing the checklist for dual-credit enrollment.
Teachers will share their inspirational college stories with students, explaining that college or technical school is possible regardless of the adversity students may face. Other activities will include door decorating, college fight songs being played, photo booth, and a college T-shirt day.
Postsecondary readiness is essential to the future of our students. We in VISD are proud of the strides we are making to ensure all our students are equipped with the resources to be successful after graduation.
In addition, every school district in Texas is required by the TEC to provide comprehensive, grade-appropriate information regarding the pursuit of higher education including college and university options, admission requirements, GPA, required curriculum, college readiness standards, college entrance exam score requirements, automatic admission to public colleges and universities, financial aid options and the FAFSA. At least one public speaker will be engaged to promote the importance of higher education and postsecondary readiness.
You can see this effort requires many participants working in tandem together on behalf of our students and their future. Again, I thank everyone who helps make these events successful, including the parents, grandparents and caregivers who will have a conversation with your senior reminding them that a successful launch from high school means not just a diploma but a diploma and a college acceptance letter, a diploma and a military recruitment letter, or a diploma and industry certifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.