Early voting for the Nov. 5 election started Oct 21. There are 10 important constitutional amendments passed by the Texas Legislature to vote on. I support all of these amendments, but I am particularly proud to have supported legislation to bring Propositions 4 and 6 to the voters, and I urge you to vote for them.
Voting for Proposition 4 will ensure you keep more of what you earn by putting the current ban on a state income tax in the Texas Constitution. If Proposition 4 passes, any future attempt to impose a state income tax must get a difficult two-thirds majority in the Texas Legislature and a majority of the votes cast in the public election. Our constitution is where we preserve some of our most sacred Texas values and it is clear Texas has prospered without a state income tax. It is no coincidence that for 15 years, Texas has been named the Best State for Business by Chief Executive Magazine and the State continues to grow by nearly 1,000 people a day. Texans value the ban on the state income tax, and voting for Proposition 4 will ensure that.
Voting for Proposition 6 will continue our investment in lifesaving cancer research, improving the health of Texans. As we know here in Texas, as we go, so goes the nation. We strive to be a leader in everything we do and that includes the fight against cancer. Proposition 6 will provide $3 billion in funding for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). Since voters overwhelmingly approved the establishment of CPRIT in 2007, 5.7 million prevention services have been provided to Texans in all 254 counties. More than 10,500 Texans’ lives have been saved through cancer treatments and tens of thousands more through pre-screening.
Additionally, CPRIT has attracted world-class researchers to our state, including 2018 Nobel Prize winner Dr. James Allison, and billions of dollars of private investment in Texas businesses and universities.
Most importantly, CPRIT has given Texans hope in their fight against cancer. Vote for Proposition 6 and show the nation that Texas will lead the fight against cancer.
