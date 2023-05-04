We all have a chance to show our civic pride by voting for VISD School Board members and a bond proposal to expand Victoria College.
It will take just a few minutes to research the candidates and the bond proposal.
Saturday, May 6, is the last day to vote in 29 precincts. Go Vote! You can vote at any polling place countywide.
You might want to think about running for office in the next election.
The filing date of the primaries are Nov. 11 to Dec. 11, just six months away.
If you have any questions about running you could call me, Bill Pozzi, or Woodrow Wilson Wagner. We could tell you all the requirements and the different dates you would need to run.
Thank you, Victoria, for your civic participation.