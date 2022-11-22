It was around the turn of the last century that a high-quality department store finally landed in Calhoun County, one that survived a depression, a world war and more through the decades.
When the W.P. Regan Department Store opened, in a remote area of Port Lavaca, the business community went along and soon developed a downtown.
At the time, the Port Lavaca Wave said the community was “indeed fortunate” to have the W.P. Regan Department Store in town.
One of the most interesting phases in compiling an historical edition is interviewing such men as W.P. Regan. The incidents he relates are not hearsay, they are actual experiences as he saw them and lived them. They were detailed in the book “50th Anniversary of the Port Lavaca Wave,” by Bobby Joe Paul. The book published about 70 years ago, putting perspective on the subject being reported.
It called W.P. Regan “probably one of Port Lavaca’s most enthusiastic citizens today,” though “he was far from it when he arrived here in 1893!”
Boarding the Southern Pacific’s “Old Salty,” he was most eager to reach town. However, his enthusiasm was greatly dampened, when about three-quarters of a mile from here, “Old Salty” stopped dead still, the brakeman climbed out, opened a gate, the train crept through and after securely fastening the gate again, the brakeman joined them on their ride. Mr. Regan thought that he had truly arrived at a “back-woods” place, but soon after changed his mind.
He immediately started in business for himself upon arriving in Port Lavaca, a sample line of merchandise and an M. Born Tailoring Book as his stock.
The business district of the town was at that time down in the neighborhood where the Port Lavaca Wave office now stands — that is, if four stores may be termed “a business district.” The property around there was owned by a few individuals who would not sell or lease to stores.
About 1900, Mr. Regan purchased the present site of the post office and Masonic Lodge. He sold the corner lot to the First National Bank for the ridiculously small sum as it appears today, of $250, and gave the Masonic Lodge their present site for a year’s rent and a lease. His store then occupied the space under the Lodge.
These moves were effected by Mr. Regan in order to see that brick or stone buildings were erected so that insurance could be obtained as the old wooden buildings in the old district were prohibited risks by insurance companies. Also, it was a far-sighted decision to take the business establishments to a location where the town could grow and surrounding property could be purchased.
At that time, nothing but residences surrounded the bank and Regan’s store with the exception of two small places in the next block. He stayed there for 29 years and, during that time, little by little, the houses disappeared and new stores were built.
His business had increased to such an extent new quarters were found at his present location where he now has one of the most complete department stores in South Texas — in fact, it is so rated by the traveling men who call on Mr. Regan. (ed. note: present day site of “Texas Traditions” restaurant.)
This fine store is operated on a strictly cash basis, thereby enabling him to give quality merchandise at unusually low prices. Port Lavaca is indeed fortunate in having a department store with so complete and fine a stock.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Regan were born and raised in Indianola. His father, D.H. Regan, was a wholesale and retail merchant in that town in the early wagon days from the 1860s up until the time that Indianola was washed away.
The W.P. Regan Department Store has been under one ownership and management for 47 years, making its owner the oldest merchant in viewpoint of years in business in Port Lavaca.
He attributes his success to the loyal support of the people of Calhoun County and the surrounding trade area and expresses his sincere appreciation for their patronage.
Success shown by his years of excellent service to his community should also be attributed to Mr. Regan’s cooperation in all affairs of civic interest, and the large part he has played in making Port Lavaca the thriving little city that it is today.