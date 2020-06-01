I want to provide an update on our virtual building tours. Over the past several weeks, we have invited the public to join us on a virtual building tour of each of the sites, locations and campuses included in the facilities study conducted by Huckabee Architects. To those of you who have joined us at these events, thank you. Thank you for taking the time out of your schedule, and thank you for taking an interest in the condition of our facilities. At the end of each virtual tour, we have asked you to share your thoughts, comments and questions with us. Thank you for participating in that exchange of ideas as well.
For the next several weeks, we will leave the recordings of those events online and they can be accessed easily from our website. If you missed an event or two, now is your chance to log in and get caught up. At Victoria ISD, we strive for “insane levels of accessibility” as part of our larger commitment to radical transparency. During this time, we will also be analyzing the information you have shared with us to identify some of the major questions you may have had so we can give you answers. We will also use the information you shared with us, along with the information gathered from the Huckabee facilities study to begin identifying priority projects for each campus. This next step is all about information analysis, what is really important is what comes next.
Once we have the analysis complete, we owe it to our community to have a conversation and dialogue. As a district, we do our best work when we work together to create a sense of ownership around any plans we make. You are all aware we have a facilities and bond planning task force working at this from two different perspectives. The next step is to begin a discussion about priority projects, costs, timelines and how we plan to address these. There will be weeks, if not months, of discussion in front of this group as they work to stand up recommendations for consideration.
I will finish by saying thank you to the countless people who have participated in the virtual events and have provided feedback. I will say thank you to the task force members who have helped us every step of the way by engaging in productive conversations. I will also say thank you to the people who might consider joining us in this next phase of work (we will have information about how to get involved moving forward soon). Within our strategic plan, we endeavor to create an everyone culture. We want you to know you are both invited and encouraged to join us in Designing our Future.
