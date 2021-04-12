As we begin to come out of the pandemic and think about this past year of learning, we have learned a lot about remote instruction and resilience.
Many have asked whether we will continue with remote learning for next year and the answer is not a simple yes or no.
Do we plan to offer a fully stand-alone remote option for our students and parents? No.
Will we still have a remote option available for students and teachers if there should be a need because of quarantine? Yes.
Do we want to build up some remote learning and remote teaching experiences for our students and staff because they fit within our strategic plan? Yes (with emphasis).
With that said, we need to step back from a fully remote offering to remain on our path of continuous improvement in all that we do. The coach in me has a couple of thoughts about this.
When I ran my first ultra-marathon distance, I thought I was ready. I had practiced, trained, had done my preparations, etc. I ran the distance and finished, but it was not a great experience. I learned more during the run than in the training. The inner coach in me stepped forward at this moment and reminded me that the level of specificity in my gap analysis plan will determine the quality of my practice, which is the best predictor of future success.
I needed to be hyper-specific about my performance and the gap between where I was and where I wanted to be. I then focused my practice in the gap. My performance improved as a result. This coaching principle is true regardless of what we want to improve on in life, not just athletic endeavors. It is the secret to good salesmanship, good teaching, good leadership, good musicianship, good public speaking, etc.
It is also true for our efforts at remote instruction over this past year as well. We got through the ultra-marathon that was the pandemic, we learned a ton about remote instruction, and we have areas we can improve so let us use this opportunity to coach ourselves up.
The paragraph above can best be summarized by the quote from Maya Angelou, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
The second coaching principle that comes to mind is that we should never mistake activity for progress. Staying busy and doing stuff just for the sake of doing it does not guarantee we will improve. It is like watching a dog chase its tail. It may be entertaining, but is also rather unproductive. We could certainly stay busy offering fully remote learning for students, but I am not convinced this is the best way to show progress. As a district, we have committed to be “deliberately developmental” in everything we do. Ours will not be a district that is accidentally successful, but rather, deliberately so.
I have been asked several times if I think there will be another pandemic. I have read enough on both sides of the argument, to be able to say I do not know. It is like asking if there will be a hurricane this year that tracks through Victoria. It is unknowable, and thus, just an opinion. What I do know is this is one of those times where it makes sense to prepare because preparing does not hurt and the preparation will create benefits in the current system and in the future, if and when we need it.
