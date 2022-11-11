Victoria College officials learned in July that Community Health Systems, the Tennessee-based parent company of DeTar Healthcare System, is working to send Jersey College to Victoria in order to train local nurses to work across the seven CHS hospitals in Texas. Jersey College is a private, for-profit nursing college based in New Jersey that is expanding to other states in partnership with CHS.
Victoria College, as well as many healthcare leaders, elected officials and concerned citizens in the region, oppose Jersey College’s plan to open an Associate Degree Nursing (Registered Nurse) program of 144 students in Victoria due to its negative impact on the college, the county hospital and the rural healthcare providers in the region. The cost to attend Jersey College is $47,000 for the two-year program compared to $12,000 at Victoria College. DeTar’s plan to provide partial scholarships in exchange for a multiyear work commitment would tie students to CHS for years, further removing nurses from the local market.
The number of students in a nursing program is limited to the number of patients available for clinical rotations. Victoria College has 10 programs in the Allied Health Department that require clinicals, and ensuring all students meet the requirements of their programs requires careful scheduling. For example, nursing students in their final semester have three patients assigned to them in order to be ready for the real demands facing them when they begin their careers. I have heard DeTar’s concern that we could add more students into clinical space, but that is not the case. We are not willing to take shortcuts by working around requirements that prepare nurses to save lives.
Protecting clinical space is the top concern in the nursing discussion among Texas community college CEOs. Fortunately, Victoria College has the needed nursing faculty and facilities, but that is not the case everywhere. We recognize the threat of these private, for-profit colleges and, as a 48-member organization, have adopted this matter as a legislative priority for the upcoming session. Senator Kolkhorst is working with the Texas Association of Community Colleges on a bill to protect vital clinical space each Texas community college and university depends on.
We recognize the labor shortage that exists nationally in nursing, and we are committed to playing a pivotal role as a solution-provider. Victoria College has recommended an innovative program to DeTar that will provide a unique cohort of students clinical experiences on weekends and evenings without disrupting existing clinical spots, nor will it cause harm to other healthcare providers. We are excited about the cohort solution and are hopeful DeTar officials will partner with us instead of an out-of-state organization. We have extended an invitation to DeTar officials so that we can educate them on clinical requirements and current usage. We are hopeful they will meet with us to plan a path forward.
With 48 years of nursing education and a national pass rate of 97.06 percent, Victoria College is proud to serve as the region’s trusted training provider for nurses.