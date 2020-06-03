The violent George Floyd protests in Minneapolis have spread across America quicker than COVID-19 and the dual-purpose masks now serve to conceal the identities of the misguided mask-wearing mobsters.
The thoughtless timing and severity of this raucous rampage confirm the perpetrators self-centered absence of empathy.
Many previously anxious and insecure small business owners were cautiously optimistic as the coronavirus pandemic seemed to reach its plateau.
For many of these same small business owners, the riot-induced destruction of their businesses has extinguished the proverbial light at the end of their tunnel of hardship.
These riots are dangerous and destructive to people of all colors. They deepen the abyss of racial disharmony. They provide ammunition for racists preaching their self-proclaimed supremacy over the alleged ignorance of groups they despise.
The peaceful protests and civil disobedience, which followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. fostered brotherhood and love.
In sharp contrast, the terroristic thuggery and larceny following the death of George Floyd fosters bigotry and loathing. And George Floyd (who served 5 years in prison for breaking into a women’s home and placing a gun against her abdomen while he ransacked and robbed her) was no Martin Luther King.
I am a firm believer in, “the benefit of the doubt” philosophy. Perhaps Mr. Floyd was living a rehabilitated life of redemption. After all, even Nelson Mandela managed to abandon his violent past in favor of peace and harmony.
But why target, Target? They didn’t kill anyone. Nor did they owe electronics and groceries to the Floyd family.
On July 7, 2016, a group of police officers in Dallas were ambushed by a black man. Five died. Nine others were wounded. There were no riots or destruction of property.
Lacking logic and purpose, the George Floyd violent protests metastasized to Atlanta, the city represented by black mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Also in Atlanta, destruction was aimed at the CNN Headquarters, a network sympathetic to the plight of the minority, The network of Don Lemon, Joseph Johns and Nia-Malika Henderson.
The police officers involved in Floyd’s death should be convicted of manslaughter. Meanwhile the psychotic rioters are insisting on the death penalty. They should do their homework.
Capital punishment was abolished in Minnesota in 1911. Minneapolis has an extremely left-leaning government. The major political party is the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and Minnesota has the highest voter turnout rate of any city in America. They don’t want the death penalty. They criticize states that have it, and now they wish they did. You can’t have it both ways.
Floyd did not deserve to die.
His death is inexcusable and tragic.
Protests, marches, sit-ins and picket lines are all fair game. Violent destructive riots are not. They set a terrible example for all of our children regardless of what color they are.
Let us mourn his death and honor his life with candlelight vigils and dialogue. Not cantankerous vigilantes and death squads.
