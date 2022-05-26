I penned this letter after the Santa Fe High School shootings. My plea to our community to protect our kids at all costs while they are in school has gone unheeded in Uvalde and right here at home. There is no need to write a new letter. The original letter follows with the additional mention of the Uvalde School. Read it again and let’s start taking the safety of our kids seriously.
I was teaching/coaching at Corpus Christi Carroll High School in the early '70s when a young man was shot and paralyzed not 100 feet away from where I stood.
I was teaching/coaching at Victoria High School when I received word that my Niece was involved in the Columbine School Shooting.
Kids died at Santa Fe High School.
Little kids died at a Uvalde Elementary today.
Kids have been dying far too often at schools across the country.
I don’t want to hear any more blather about schools looking like prisons and how school should be an enlightening experience without restraints or walls and how gun control or banishment of firearms is suddenly going to eliminate school shootings.
Face the facts. There are bad people that for reasons untold that want to kill your kids. Until we can decipher the reasons untold then we need to hunker down and protect our kids at all costs.
When we decide that there will be no more lethal weapons on any school campus and spend the money to adopt the rigorous security measures necessary to assure that not one more kid is injured or killed at school, then and only then will the school shootings end.
Schools are meant to be institutions of rigorous learning, not a social venue where some learning might occur. Being “required” to stay in school the entire day because of a security system that would prevent one from walking off campus at their leisure is a good thing.
Fence in every campus with a serious security fence. Have hi-tech security cameras surveilling every fence. You don’t get inside the school until you have passed through scanners and presented ID to law enforcement personnel that proves you belong there and you can verify that you are not in possession of anything more dangerous than a plastic rat tailed hair comb. Once you are in, you’re in…..no more “ditching.” You must be checked out through security and the central office to leave school during the school day and checked back in with exactly the same procedure. Everyone inside the fence, including teachers, would be subjected to the same security measures.
We have to get serious, really serious, about protecting our kids.
And, oh, by the way, protecting our kids from the bad people will cost money, lots of money. That is always the sticking point in making most things in education work properly.
Most things in life involve choices. Ponder the choice between paying for security systems that make the probability of school shootings approach zero and the life changing, gut wrenching choice of paying for the burial of a child or grandchild.
Coach Ron Arbogast, Victoria
