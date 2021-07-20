I love Independence Day. I especially love seeing American flags everywhere. The flags help me to realize just how much that I love our country. I get goosebumps when hearing the “Star Spangled Banner” and seeing our beautiful American flag flying.
I love wearing red, white and blue on the holiday and I especially enjoy spending time with my family and friends.
When I was young, my parents took me to parades and we waved flags on the 4th of July. We loved watching the fireworks.
We are blessed in America to have the freedom to make our own choices. We have the freedom to vote for who we want to lead our country and we have the freedom to worship as we choose.
A Scripture about freedom is2 Corinthians 3:17 — “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
I would like to honor all of the military men and women who have served and many have given their lives to keep us free. Many have paid the ultimate price for all of us.
When a young man or woman enters a branch of the military, we are all blessed by his or her dedication and sacrifice.
Recently, I went to the 18th birthday party of my nephew, Wayne Doyce Gore. One week later, he entered into the Marine boot camp. We are all so very proud of him.
A very well respected friend of mine, Sonny Wheeler, served in the Navy in Vietnam.
I would like to send a special “Thank You” to Sonny and to all who have served and who are serving in the military Your dedication, hard work and selflessness are greatly appreciated.
My Dad Elbert “Bubba” Post served in the Army in World War II. We were so fortunate that my dad came home safe. My mom, Margaret Post, said many prayers for my dad’s safe return. Mom also ran the E. Post Food Market while my dad was away in the war while she was raising my brother, David, who was only 5 years old.
My great uncle, Paul Schroeder was killed in World War I at the age of 21. Schroeder, Texas, was named in his honor. He was very handsome and so strong that he could chin up with only one arm.
Thanks to all of the vets I know and have known:. My Dad,, Elbert “Bubba” Post, my uncle Paul Schroeder, Sonny Wheeler, Michael Bradley Wheat, Charlie Lara, Allan “T Bone” Smith, Patrick Thompson, Brian Richard, Meredith “Cubby” May, Brandon Brazzeal and all who served and who fought for our freedom. You are greatly appreciated and admired.
We are blessed with the freedom to make our own choices. We can make choices to stay healthy, to eat healthy meals, to exercise, pray,, to relax or choose unhealthy choices.
We also have the freedom choose to take the vaccines, which will help to keep ourselves and others safe from the COVID-19 virus, or to not take the vaccines. I would like to encourage those who are skeptical of the vaccines to please reconsider for the health of yourself, your family, friends and others that you are around.
My viewpoint is that we are blessed with freedom because of those who paid the ultimate price and because the service of those in the military. We can choose how we want to live and decisions we make. But our freedom was not free; a high price was paid for it.
As in the words from a movie I saw recently, “Go boldly in the direction of your dream. Live the life you imagine.”
Thank you to all of the veterans who have given us our freedom. Freedom does not come easy; it comes with a price.
We need to appreciate our freedom and those who have paid the price for our freedom. May God bless all of you and may God bless the United States of America.
