This Wuhan virus epidemic is new to all of us. Is it the deadliest pandemic that has struck mankind in the last 2,020 years? Will it kill us all? Will it cause an economic depression?
If we look at three of the worst pandemics in the world, we see that the Black Death in 1347 killed 200 million. The Spanish flu in 1918 caused the death of 50 million, and New World Smallpox in 1520 killed 45 million over an extended period of time.
The Chinese virus so far has killed 283,153 people worldwide. I do not believe that the virus will rank in the top three pandemics. I do not believe that we are all going to die.
I have a fear of COVID-19 because I am 73 years old, overweight and have some underlying medical problems. I am a prime candidate to be hurt by the virus. Having lived through other pandemics like polio in the 1940s and ’50s, I remember how debilitating those diseases were. The development of the Salk vaccine was in 1955. It was like a weight lifted off our collective backs – not having to suffer the threat of polio every year.
I believe that we can normalize our lives once again and manage the virus. We have to get back to work. We do not want to cut the heart out of our economy and suffer a fate worse than the Wuhan, a Great Depression. There is more to living than just taking a breath.
Are we on the right track? The World Health Organization says that coronavirus might take five years to bring under control, and Los Angeles County may have lockdown until August. This is obviously a political move by Democratic led states to undermine Trump. In Texas, we are opening businesses, beaches, beauty shops but not barrooms.
Gov. Abbott is doing a fine job of managing the virus. He is putting realistic time frames on the opening stages, with attainable goals at every step. We are leading the nation with our recovery. Wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing has slowed the infection rate in Victoria.
At the beginning of the War in Iraq we were in the path of Scud Missiles attacking the Kuwait Naval Base. With the first couple of the incoming missiles into Kuwait, we quickly put our on our decontamination uniforms. After the fourth air raid warning we just left those uniforms on for the next week; we never took them off. We literally wore them out by never taking them off, but we managed a potential threat.
People need to go back to work, and we need to get the economy moving again. Those 22 million people in the U.S. who are unemployed need jobs. The government handouts can only go so far and have a detrimental effect on America. We do not need a great depression in 2020.
I talked to some of the waitresses at Ramsey Restaurant today. I asked them when was the restaurant going to reopen. They said around the end of May, and it could not be soon enough. They miss the income flow.
We have smart people in Texas. Let’s figure a way to manage the burden of lemons we have been given and turn them into a viable solution of economic lemonade.
