A monument memorializes and brings honor and attention to its subject. It says to a community: “Look and see what we value.” It says that these are the ideals that the community reveres. This is what it stands for. Rarely would you see a monument erected to something that a community vilifies. It is through this lens that we should view every monument or statue that a community has erected.
So let’s talk about the Confederacy. Let’s not pretty it up. Let’s not romanticize it. The Confederate States of America was formed as a protest to the election of Abraham Lincoln as president of the United States. Those who formed the Confederacy feared that he would abolish slavery in their states. This was a cornerstone of the Confederate Constitution that was drafted in 1861 and adopted in 1862. They seceded from the United States and fought against the country that flew the very flag that we revere today. The unprecedented death that followed was brought upon the nation for a simple reason: The South wanted to maintain their ability, or “right” to own slaves.
Slavery itself, and the slave trade, was a system that was driven by economics but was built upon the complete decimation of human lives. Consider if you will that for hundreds of years this is what happened: African people were ripped from their homes and families, murdered in order to instill fear, those who survived the onslaught were rounded up an loaded into ships for a two-month voyage with up to 600 captives in stifling conditions at the bottom of a ship where 20% to 50% did not survive the trip (from “The Story of Africa” by the BBC).
If you were so fortunate, then your fate was to be sold to highest bidder into a life of back-breaking labor, separated from your family and your culture until the day you died. If you tried to escape you would be beaten, maimed, or killed in the most horrific of ways. For centuries people of African descent were subjected to the terrorism of slavery. Its vestiges became institutionalized and ingrained in the psyche of the entire country. This is what the Confederacy fought to preserve.
The entire notion of race and racism was formed to support the slave industry. We continue to live with its remnants to this very day. Here is the simple truth: Either you work to combat racism in the many forms it takes, or you are complicit with it and are willing to silently benefit from the suffering it brings to others.
We are at a place is in time that we can safely acknowledge that racism is a problem in this country. When I participated in the march on June 7 in Victoria, I saw something that I have never seen here. Hundreds of people of all races, ages, backgrounds, and socio-economic status coming together for one cause. Is this Victoria? Or is it the hidden undercurrent of division and intolerance?
We say a lot about ourselves by the things that we honor. What does Victoria say to its citizens and to the region around us about what we honor? Victoria, it is time that the “The Last Stand” statue comes down.
Chance M. Glenn, Sr., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.