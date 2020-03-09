The last several days have reminded me about just how fast the nature of my work can change given the ever-changing circumstances in our community. I’m obviously talking about the Coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it has come to be known.
My first reaction when I heard about this growing health concern was to become as smart as possible as fast as possible. This meant going to reliable news sources and sources of valid information; including, but not limited to, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Department Information, National Association of School Nurses (NASN), Texas Education Agency (TEA) and several other sources. Where I did not go: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or any other social media sites. Visiting these sites is almost never a way to gather facts and information. It is precisely the place to go if you want an opinion. There is a monumental difference between opinion and fact.
There are a few things I know for certain, and one of them is people (myself included) are always prone to panic when the unknown meets the unexpected. The COVID-19 outbreak is unexpected and unknown. I needed to make as much of it “known” to me as possible so I could help others understand the real risks.
If you are still getting most of your information through social media, I strongly encourage you to stop. What we have learned in the last two weeks is the simple act of washing your hands for approximately 30 seconds (sing “Happy Birthday” twice) and using soap is one of the best ways to stop the spread.
We immediately started sharing information and coordinating with emergency management to come up with some scenario plans to enact should the outbreak continue to grow. We have started working through self-quarantine situations, closing of school possibilities, food distribution options, coordinated health care options, etc.
We also ran an exchange for our staff and asked what thoughts, questions and suggestions they had for us to help them plan for an outbreak. Nearly 500 staff members came together digitally and had more than 11,000 interactions to help us come up with some terrific ideas, many of which we have enacted. Our staff is brilliant, and they helped step up to problem-solve as we knew they would.
Our custodians and staff are now regularly sanitizing classrooms and high-traffic areas, and we have a deep sanitation planned for our campuses over spring break. We have ordered enough sanitizing wipes to make sure classrooms all have access and are encouraged to use them liberally. We have shared reminders about hand-washing with our students and staff and are building that more regularly into our schedules.
We have informed staff about signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are trying to educate them. We have printed posters from the CDC and those are being placed throughout our buildings as reminders for everyone. We are continuously planning with state organizations and local emergency management.
Lastly, scenario-planning and deliberate leadership is the exact opposite of crisis management. Crisis management happens when we wait for something to occur and then respond or react. Scenario-planning allows for leadership.
I want to ensure you that many of us in the community are working hard to avoid a crisis management situation in Victoria at some point in the future. We will continue to keep you apprised as the health scare evolves.
