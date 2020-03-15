This health crisis is very hard to figure out. There are many sides taken by folks on what this virus means to everyday people like you and me. The Chinese authorities have large portions of their country shut down while Italy, South Korea and Iran have done the same. Is South Texas next for a partial shutdown? Time will tell.
Why do so many diseases originate in China? The yearly flu always starts in China. The COVID-19 strain started in Wuhan, China, either from a careless virus lab or an open-air food market that sold bats, snakes and pangolin for human consumption.
If we are buying a huge amount of Chinese goods at Walmart, Harbor Freight and our drug stores, why can’t we tell the Chinese to clean up their sources of unintended contagious diseases, or we boycott their goods? Fix your labs, your food markets, your hog production and plumbing. If you can send satellites to the back side of the moon, you can fix these everyday problems, and make your country a healthy place. It would benefit the entire world and make your country more prosperous. What is the COVID-19 costing the Chinese economy? Trillions of Chinese yuan?
I saw an article yesterday that said China was going to restrict their sales of drugs including antibiotics to America if we criticize them about the disease. Why, under the guise of free trade, did we allow the Chinese to be major producers of such a vital component of our nation’s health?
Every president since Nixon has bent over backward to accommodate trade with China. We have sold out the American people to make a few more dollars for Wall Street.
President Trump is the first one to confront them and make them pay. Our nation should have strategic businesses that allow our nation to continue life in the 21st century, and not be solely dependent on other hostile nations to supply us life saving medicines or the means to arm ourselves in the event of war.
We should have American drug companies, American steel companies and American chemical companies that allow us to continue life if there are foreign embargoes. President Trump is working on bringing back American manufacturing.
Strategic businesses should be defined and promoted by the government. They should pay no income tax for 20 years and be able to depreciate an investment in a one-year period. Those goods would only be able to be sold to Americans in our national boundaries.
What can we do in Victoria to help us through this potential crisis? Texas has the most natural and man-made disasters of any state in the union. We should have the foresight to have at least two weeks of supplies to get us through a disaster. It does not have to be a first-class expensive proposition to have supplies to last two weeks.
When I was in college, I had no money. I had a diet of ramen, canned fish, canned spaghetti and Tang. It was cheap, and I liked it. I have a little supply of these goods today, because after Harvey, we did not have electricity or running water for nine days. I’d rather be safe than sorry.
Because of my massive girth, I could probably go two weeks without eating and not feel the effects.
Because of the lack of inventory most stores are dependent on frequent shipment of goods. If the trucks stop rolling, the supplies dry up. A home supply of paper goods, baby products, old people products are a great idea. I try to keep my gas tank full.
Here in rural South Texas, we are very capable, most of us can do many different types of work. My pastor can fix most problems on a rental house, my accountant has a farm and my dentist raises cattle. We all have side talents that allow us to be self-sufficient.
After the hurricane everyone helped everyone else recover. I think the same could be said if we had an epidemic. Texans help Texans.
We will weather this storm, there is a silver lining with this particular disease, it does not target small children, but is most severe on the elderly.
Let’s pray that two years from now, we will have a vaccine that stops the disease, and that the United States is not hit hard. This will all pass, the economy will rebound and we will be fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.