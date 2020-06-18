I came in the kitchen where she was standing and sucked in my breath. “Mom.” Her tears were panic-inducing for a mother. “What if it was Omar?” she pled, “What if it was him? It could be him. It could have been him, Mom. Tell me what to do – a young white girl, what can I do?”
This is my feeble attempt at one perspective about being a white person in this moment, and let me acknowledge that after reading this I see it is largely written for a white audience. Out of respect, I acknowledge my context. My 18-year-old daughter (who is white) has been dating a young man who is bi-racially black/Latino for a year now. Perhaps you know where you stand on the current situation of our country. Maybe you wish you did, but you just want to be left alone to live your life. Your life which you might have discovered that you love during the quarantine. Or your life that you just realized you want to change after being on lock down. Your life. It’s precious to you, isn’t it? My daughter’s life is precious to me – and her boyfriend’s life, too.
In 2017, I reached out to local community pastors to begin the Victoria Angela Project. The Angela Project was started nationally as a three-year project to commemorate the 400th anniversary of slavery in America which began in 1619. A few of us met for almost two years reading books about systemic racism, the history of racial divide, and discussing honestly the pain of the past and present.
The first book we read together, “The Color of Law,” opened the way for data-driven discussions about the part race played in the development of housing in our country. We had a lot of interest at first, but we also received the questions I see now on social media: Is racism really a problem here? We don’t really have that in our community, right? Our honesty and history digging confirmed that it has always been here, albeit subtle at times (at least for white people) – just difficult for people it doesn’t effect to recognize.
The group evolved and we joined some with the Center for Peace, and now the book discussions are led there. I will always be grateful for the honest conversations we had and what I learned from listening respectfully and engaging intentionally in racial dialogue. This week, I was able to call on that community and check in and see how we could help each other and the community.
I have spent my career as a social worker and as a minister striving to learn as much as I can about human behavior, and as I do, I have come to see the sacredness of humanity in each person. Our instincts beg for tribalism to feel safe and affirm ourselves in likeness. I have spent the past two years helping to organize two multi-day bike rides called “Civil Rides” in Mississippi and in Alabama.
We rode through places known for civil rights history – some places held the hush of triumph of justice – like the steps of the Alabama capitol where Dr. King completed the march from Selma and delivered his speech. Some places along the ride we wept for the tragedy it represented such as Marion, Alabama, where Jimmy Lee Jackson was killed by police for no reason and the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was murdered. Some places held both triumph and tragedy like the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, because there was much suffering and horror, but lasting change resulted from this pain.
And then, George Floyd was murdered, and I had that conversation with my daughter. And then protests ensued, and riots. Those images reminded me of the iconic moment in 1965 on Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus bridge when civil rights leaders were charged by state troopers. The current images of national guard and police troops facing off against American people protesting was eerily similar. In profound human paradox, SpaceX launched and I watched it dock successfully at the ISS. I saw overwhelming evidence of how terrible we can be as human beings and how wonderful we can be all at the same time. I also remembered how that terrible Sunday in Selma, Alabama, was one of the marches that resulted in the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Editor’s note: For Part 2 of Katie Sciba’s column, please see Saturday’s Viewpoints page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.