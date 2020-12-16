Editor’s note: Dr. Daniel Cano wrote this letter to the staff at Citizens Medical Center last week before the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine. This week, he agreed to share it with our readers.
Dear CMC Friends and Colleagues,
“What can I do?” is a question I have heard repeatedly since March as the impact of the pandemic first affected our community. We now stand here after nine months of constant emotion fear, guilt, apprehension, uncertainty, grief, and pain. I’ve felt each of these and I am sure you have too.
Through this we have been praised as heroes by those who sympathize with our fight, and we have shown empathy to one another on our hardest days.
Did you know that empathy, the ability to feel what some else is feeling, is what sets us apart as healthcare providers in this pandemic? We feel for one another on our worst days because we have lived them before, and we all know the suffering of being a patient or loved one.
Empathy is what bonds us to each other, our patients, and positions us to serve as leaders for our community.
This week, the United States FDA is poised to grant Emergency Use Authorization for the first SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) vaccine that is made by Pfizer. The development of this vaccine, and its competitors, is an incredible feat that will be written about for years to come. It is absolutely a victory for science and medicine after many months of a growing distrust from the public as medicine fights to remain on neutral political ground.
But, it’s new. And with all new things comes doubt. There are many essays and opinions swirling on social media regarding this vaccine with all the reasons why you don’t want it.
I challenge you to read the research paper about the vaccine and review the CDC’s website. Read articles written by respected scientists. I’ve read a lot about mRNA vaccines in the last three weeks and I have confidence in the science and the safety of what has been developed. Many of our physicians at Citizens have done the same investigation and came to the same conclusion.
Now it is my turn to ask and answer the question: “What can I do?”
I can get vaccinated. I can get vaccinated because I am eligible to receive it next week. Because it protects my wife, my three children, and all those I love. It protects my wife’s friends, the families of my kids’ classmates, and their teachers.
Because it protects my colleagues.
Because it protects my patients.
Because it eliminates guilt, assuages fear, and provides clarity and hope to our future.
Most of all, though, is one because many of you can empathize with — it decreases the chance of repeating my worst 2020 day. Outfitted in PPE in a negative pressure ICU, holding the hand of someone taking their last breaths into lungs wasted by COVID-19, and knowing there is nothing I can do to stop their death.
I can get vaccinated. I will get vaccinated. Will I be nervous about it? Yes, a little. But it’s a risk/benefit decision and the benefits win.
Hope, empathy, science and faith easily conquer fear, grief and doubt. Read, learn, and decide for yourself because an informed decision is a responsibility each of us have to each other and our community.
With empathy,
Daniel Cano, MD
