Airports can be safe. Why can’t our schools be set up the same way to be safe for our youth and teachers?
An idea that my friend has is that we have all schools set up just like an airport. Of course, this will cost extra money but it may keep our children and teachers safe. No one could enter the school without going through a metal detector.
We have Democrats and Republicans working together now since the recent school massacre which took place in Uvalde. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people who lost their loved ones. This was a horrible tragedy. My heart breaks for the people of Uvalde.
My idea is that we also need to have background checks for anyone purchasing a gun. I believe that if a person has a mental problem, there needs to be a red flag so the person cannot obtain a weapon. The person may hurt himself or herself or someone else.
I will share my viewpoints on AR-15’s:
An AR-15 isn’t needed to hunt deer or hogs.
AR-15s need to be banned. They are used to murder large numbers of children and adults in a short period of time. In a few special circumstances, if a person needs an AR-15, and can prove why they need it, then they would need special permission to purchase this type of weapon. This would only happen in a few rare situations.
It is true bad people kill people with a gun. Good people can help protect people with a gun.
Maybe some teachers who are trained and knowledgeable could carry a gun to protect students, teachers and staff. My friend Elaine Wheat, who was a teacher and counselor, came up with this idea many years ago.
Because of the murders that took place in Uvalde, and in many other places, I am worried about the safety of schools and the effect it will have on who goes into teaching.
We need outstanding and dedicated teachers in the field of education.
When a shooting occurs like the horrible murders that took place in Uvalde, it negatively affects our young people’s decisions and desires to study to become a teacher.
Many children and youth may be afraid to go to school because of the Uvalde school massacre. Something needs to finally be done.
Let’s hope the politicians will work together to keep Americans safe in this beautiful country in which we live. May God bless you all.
