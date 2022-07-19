Many people wonder if there really is life after death. Many also believe in the power of prayer. What do you believe?
I do believe that there is life after death and it will be magnificent.
And I do pray.
As one of my friends has recently told me, life is just here. True glory awaits.
My friend, Elaine Wheat who passed away three years ago, had a near-death experience before she died. Elaine described to me that she was in a hospital room; there was a code blue and she was in the air looking down on her body, while many members of the medical staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR, on her.
Elaine said, “I saw a magnificent light and I heard angels playing many different types of musical instruments and singing. The music was so beautiful! It was unbeknownst to man.”
My friend Dee also believes in life after death. When I asked her what she thinks it will be like, Dee said, “There won’t be any evil. There will be no crimes and there will be peace, love and kindness.”
Dee continued, “I believe while on this earth, that if you show love, peace and kindness, then you will get love, peace and kindness shown to you. You reap what you sow.”
My friend Gail said she believes in Heaven and that she prays often. Gail said, “I feel sorry for people who do not have anything to turn to in times of need. I truly believe in the power of prayer.”
This life is filled with ups and downs, mountains and valleys, happiness and depression.
The definition of jubilation is a feeling of great happiness, triumph or joy. An example of jubilation is a feeling of great happiness that you feel on your graduation day, wedding day or other special events.
Yesterday, my emotions went from deep depression to sheer jubilation within five minutes. As I have been struggling for weeks through a huge problem, I was praying often for a miracle. Then, after many weeks, some answers to my problems came through. I believe my prayers will be answered. I thank the Lord for His help.
A friend of mine recently told me, concerning my problems, “This too shall pass. I know it is very trying and unnerving, but God can change anything and everything in a split second. Problems in this life definitely can be draining.”
Then she said, “There is a message in there somewhere. No doubt, we don't have the capabilities to undo the past. But, we can trust in moving forward to look to hope and trust the outcome God has ahead of you. There is always hope and faith that God will take you to the very optimal outcome for you. Seek His wisdom and strength. He has you. Hope and healing are yours.”
At the time, I did not believe her and sadly, I spent a long time crying.
Now, I feel much more positive, hopeful and happy since I have received some answers to my prayers.
If I will truly believe in the power of prayer and that my loved ones are in a magnificent place, I will live in greater peace and happiness.
I am blessed to have friends and family with strong faith who encourage me to turn to our Lord during stressful situations and to know that He is my Shepherd. Sometimes I will fall down and not be able to get up. When I get turned upside down, as the sheep sometimes do, I will know that our Lord is my Shepherd and He will turn me right-side up once again.
Thank you, Lord, and thank you to my friends and family. May our Lord bless you all.
