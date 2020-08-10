Sixteen years ago, when I started as a superintendent in a tiny little community called Amboy (Illinois), I had the opportunity to tour Grand Detour, which was only about 10 miles away.
John Deere was originally from Grand Detour and it’s where he set up his first blacksmith shops. There is a quaint historical museum set up and if you ever get the chance, it’s a pretty good tour. The docent who gives the tour imparts several pieces of wisdom along the way, including the fact that his blacksmith shop burnt to the ground at least three different times.
John Deere rebuilt it each time and kept working on his dream... there’s a lesson in resiliency to be learned. Working in those forges, I guess this was an occupational hazard.
One of the other things I learned from these tours is as his business grew, he needed to bring on new blacksmiths in order to turn out enough plows to meet the demand. This, of course, was a good thing for him.
As his business continued to grow, again, he brought on new blacksmiths to help meet demand. As a good owner, he often checked in on their work. At about the time he had 10 blacksmiths working for him, he began to notice the plows being forged weren’t of the same quality he would make. This bothered him and he decided to pull everyone together for what must’ve been one of the first company meetings.
What he said to them stays with me to this day. He told the assistants that he put his name, John Deere, on every single piece of equipment they make (this is still true today, you find his name on every piece of equipment). He said to the men, “I will not put my name on anything that does not have in it the best that is in me.”
With that, he urged them to keep this in mind with every tool, plow, and other equipment they made. I suspect it is why the standard of quality is so high.
I’ve kept those words in my mind ever since hearing them. I sign hundreds of documents in any given week. Very often, when signing a document of great importance, I remember the words I learned from that docent so many years ago, “I will not put my name on anything that does not have in it the best that is in me.”
I am proud of the work of our elementary and secondary learning teams in putting together learning plans for our students at VISD. When we send our plans to TEA for review and approval, I will sign these documents with great pride as I believe they do have in them the best that is in us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.