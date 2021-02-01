We use the word advocate a lot. What a delight that our local newspaper is called the Victoria Advocate. When was the last time you thought about that word advocate though? I have long had a love for words, it is just one of those things I am interested in. Specifically, the etymology (the study of the origin of words and the way in which their meanings have changed throughout history) is especially interesting to me.
Advocate comes from the Latin advocatus, past participle (used as a noun) of advocare, which means to call (to one’s aid). This is from ad, which means ‘to’ and vocare, which means ‘to call’. When we advocate, we are calling to someone’s aid. The Victoria Advocate can call our community’s attention to areas that need aid or assistance, which is an extremely important responsibility of local media in any community.
My job entails advocating for my students and my staff on a regular basis on any number of issues. This includes advocating for federal dollars to support programs we need for our kids; it includes advocating for donations to our education foundation; I advocate for better legislation so we don’t overburden local taxpayers with unfunded mandates; I continue to advocate to have our staff vaccinated (if they choose) to ensure everyone can be safe.
The list of my advocacy efforts is nearly endless, largely because school districts are entrusted with two of our community’s most precious items: 1) our children, 2) our financial resources, in the form of taxes.
In a few days, our Board of Trustees will have a discussion and take a vote about whether to call an election for a bond. Our trustees have a difficult decision in front of them, balancing the needs of our kids with the resources of our community. After the Board acts, state law says neither the Trustees, nor I, can advocate for or against the bond. We can provide information and facts to our community and for our community to decide on the path forward for the Victoria Independent School District.
I cannot be an advocate, but you can. If advocate is to call to one’s aid, then I am advocating for advocates.
