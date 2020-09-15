A huge red tide swept over America on Nov. 3, 2020, President Trump was once again victorious.
The Republicans took the House, the Senate and the presidency. The House and Senate recognized this mandate, stopped hand-wringing, assumed a manly posture and straightened out America.
The wall was built from Brownsville to Imperial Beach, Calif. This slowed the flow of immigrants so that the folks here in America will have jobs and a higher standard of living, making more money and a better life.
Obamacare was voted out, and we have Donald Care. The market place will determine the scope of coverage. We will have a system that is fair to patients, doctors and hospitals, there will be guarantee issue, but there will be a limit on the number of times you can drop a policy. Our insurance cost will be driven down by opening the borders of health care and having insurance policies cross state lines. We will be able to buy insurance for specific occurrences, not a policy that covers pregnancy for males or vasectomies for females. We have the option of buying a bare-bones policy for a catastrophic event.
Our economy rebounded, with jobs for everyone, the unemployment rate for minorities is less than 1%. There are jobs, there will be overtime and this allowed South Texans to buy a new pickup or a better home.
The mobs went completely mad, even Democratic cities see that mobs are dangerous. Equal justice will prevail, those burning down police stations were apprehended and charged. The mobs will not rule the streets, and we have law and order.
The Second Amendment is safe and not repealed by executive order. Beto will not come to my house to confiscate my gun. I can still buy ammunition without a permit.
We have left the Middle East, bringing our soldiers and sailors home. We have been fighting there since 2001. It is time to leave those war-ravaged nations and stop spending money we do not have. What are we still doing in Germany and Japan?
The World War II generation has almost died out. Those countries are no longer a threat to us. Let NATO defend Europe, having those countries spend more money on their defense.
A vaccine for the coronavirus was perfected, and we have voluntary inoculation in 2021.
The economy has rebounded, the hunger for goods and service is being satisfied, and there is optimism and property for all. I do not have to wear a mask or face shield; we can shake hands again.
China will continue to be a threat to the free world, but President Trump will stand up to them and keep the sea lanes open, have fair trade deals that favor America and blunt their military expansion. Iran will engage in a war with Israel and be quickly defeated by the Israeli Defense Force.
The free market in the United States has been unleashed, Capitalism is triumphant once again, Socialism was shown to be the demoralizing, life sucking force of evil that it is.
America is great, again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.