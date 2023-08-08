This summer has been extremely hot.
So what does one do on these really hot days? For one, be careful to not get over-heated and be sure to stay hydrated.
As for as exercising, be careful of the high temps. You may want to walk in the mall rather than the trails in the park.
As for me, I love to get into the pool at least once or twice a day.
I enjoy having coffee or ice coffee in the pool in the morning and then exercise, walking in pool or a swim. I do throw in some stretches.
In the evenings, maybe some swimming and then relaxing with a beverage in my pool. I love to celebrate the sunset.
I often see the water park filled with children and adults enjoying themselves. We are fortunate in Victoria to have the park.
The YMCA and the Healthplex provide very nice pools to enjoy. Many other pools are refreshing also.
Many people go to the beach and enjoy getting into the water to enjoy the waves. Another idea is to wade out into the water and fish. Fishing at night under the lights may be enjoyable and cool.
Staying indoors with nice air conditioning in the middle of the day is enjoyable. I like to watch some simple Hallmark movies and love stories.
Movies with snow and ice seem to make you feel cooler.
With children, you can purchase a Slip n Slide which provides hours of fun and laughter.
If you have enough money, you can go out to a movie with a friend or family member and enjoy yourselves.
As far as vacationing, my favorite place to enjoy is Neal’s Lodges in Concan. Your family and friends can enjoy swimming in the ice cold Frio River. You may also want to get an ice chest with cold drinks and snacks and float the Frio River.
Another cold river to enjoy for a easy tube trip is the San Marcos River.
The Guadalupe River in New Braunfels is also great fun.
If nothing else, just go outside and cool off with the water hose. Sometimes children may enjoy an outdoor shower and washing their hair with the water hose.
A outdoor plastic pool can be very cooling. You may even want to throw in a few ice cubes to provide cool temperatures.
A glass of ice tea, lemonade or a soda in the late evening may be enjoyable.
An indoor picnic may be nice. Whatever you do this summer, be sure to enjoy nature and the sounds of birds. Stay safe and be careful in the hot temperatures.
Enjoy your summer.