Now that the Christmas season is upon us, everyone is shopping: shopping shopping shopping! Shop till you drop!
As I drive by the malls and the stores, the parking lots are filled with cars and trucks. People are rushing to do their Christmas shopping.
I was thinking today, all of those gifts will be enjoyed and unwrapped quickly in probably 30 minutes or less. Isn’t it just amazing how many dollars are spent at stores and how many people go into debt buying Christmas presents.
What if your presence is the best present of all.
What if we could give gifts that didn’t cost anything.
This year, maybe we can do “Christmas light.”
Instead of spending too much on presents this year, give your presence to your loved one. Do something special for the people you love.
An example of a great gift is to give a hug to the person you love.
A huge smile to someone you have missed seeing for so long.
A kiss under the mistletoe.
A compliment to a person who feels lonely or sad.
Teaching a child to fish so he or she can fish for a lifetime.
Go fishing with a friend who has lost his or her fishing friend.
Frame a photo of your loved ones and give it to them.
Write a letter telling your loved one how much he or she means to you.
Take a loved one to see a beautiful sunset.
Get up early and drive to the beach with a loved one and see the sunrise together.
Have coffee at sunrise sitting next to the water.
Spend extra time with a friend.
Make a Christmas wreath or decorate an ornament for a loved one.
Compliment people more often.
Tell the people you love that you love them.
Cook a meal for a friend.
Go to the shelter and get a pet for a loved one.
Have hot chocolate with a loved one while enjoying a fire.
Take a friend on a short road trip.
Teach the children or an adult a new game.
Teach the loved one to sing a song.
Sing Christmas carols with your friends and family.
Do a kind deed for a stranger.
Give kind words and maybe a dollar to a homeless person.
Volunteer your time to help serve meals at Christ’s Kitchen.
Visit people at nursing homes or
retirement homes.
Help an older person with some tasks.
Volunteer at Salvation Army or The Food Bank or another shelter.
Volunteer for Toys for Tots or other Christmas Events.
Bring cheer to others!
All of you wonderful readers can come up with more ideas for this list.
Instead of spending too much on presents this year, maybe you can give your presence to your loved one!
May you all enjoy this Christmas season! Maybe not all of these ideas are great, but some may touch your heart.
Once again, I am signing off as Pollyanna!
“Merry Christmas to all!”