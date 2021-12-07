Christmas is all about love. Giving gifts is a way of showing love.
On Dec. 25, Christians celebrate that God loved us so much He sent His Son, Jesus, to this world to be born as an infant and grow and live the same way that we live. The birth of Christ was also the fulfillment of scripture which were written centuries before as the prophets foretold.
At this Christmas season, we all do our shopping in our own unique ways. One of my friends decorates Christmas wreaths and ornaments. I treasure her creations. Unfortunately, I am not as blessed with her talents so I struggle to shop.
This year I am thinking of giving lights, as in various small lanterns, etc. My gifts of lights may “light up” the lives of my loved ones. For sure, one size fits all.
I may also give some handcrafted gifts made by Our Lady of Lourdes and St Mary’s talented ladies. This year, Father Christopher helped with the quilting. Way to go, Father.
According to my good friend Dee, “One of the best things that you can give to someone is your time. A visit or a call.” You can also take them some delicious food.
Elaine Wheat, who wrote “Oceans for Emotions” for the Victoria Advocate for 38 years, always said, “When you find the first piece of coral at the beach, you should give it away.” And give it away, she did.
While I was praying during our church service today, the idea came to me that the best gift we can all give is love. To love one another in our families and with our friends and put any hard feelings aside would be the best gift of all. A meaningful scripture is John.13:34 “… Love one another; as I have loved you,…”
Christmas is all about love. Giving presents is a one way of showing our love.
Giving a gift helps to strengthen or build our relationship with our friends, family member or soul mate.
Gift-giving has been around since the beginning of human kind, according to the “Psychology of Gift-giving.” It is believed that cavemen and cavewomen gave unusual shaped rocks or animal teeth. I would prefer the rocks.
Native Americans gave hand-crafted necklaces, peace pipes, animal skins and trinkets. I would like some of those creations.
Ancient Egyptians gave the deceased gifts for the afterlife, items such as bowls or food to help their loved one transition into the afterlife. Jewelry was also given.
Greeks gave travelers food and a safe place to sleep.
Whether we rush around from store to store, shop online, create gifts, bake goodies, give of our time, or give the gift of loving one another and putting hard feelings aside, if it is done with love, it will bring light and happiness to our loved ones.
Whatever we choose to give, if it is given with love, it will be the perfect gift.
May you all have a wonderful Christmas season.
