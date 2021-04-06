When seasons change, it often stirs up our emotions. Recently, on a Sunday in March, I felt a temperature change, which made the morning air crisp and cool.
I felt many different emotions that lead me to think of special times in my life.
The morning was filled with songs of a mockingbird and chirping sparrows. As the mockingbird sang a melody, he seemed to be looking directly at me singing:
“From high up here in the trees, I ask for more bird food, please!”
A fun memory that brought a smile to my face was when a friend and I would enjoy the sounds of dove and other birds. My friend would say, “Coocoo-coocoo, coocoo-coocoo” to the dove. When the dove answered her back, she grinned this huge grin, and happily and very excitedly said, “They answered me, Mary!”
As a light rain fell, the plants in my newly tilled garden seemed to grow at least a half of an inch. My brother was so kind that he tilled my garden last week. A cool breeze filled the air and the outdoors seemed to be inviting me to come out and enjoy nature.
As my best friend used to say, “The trees are putting on their new Easter dresses” as spring begins. Some of their Easter dresses are a pretty pastel, light green and others are shades of light and darker green.
On days like these, I think of special memories I have made with loved ones that I have lost. I treasure the special times we had spent together, enjoying family, friends, food and fun. Lots of the memories were made on holidays or at the Frio River or at the beach. These precious memories will live on in our hearts forever and they will never be taken away.
The memories may bring smiles to our faces or tears to our eyes. A religious Sister from Incarnate Word Convent told me recently “Mary, it is OK to cry; your tears honor your loved one.”
In the times of COVID-19, we have learned to appreciate and to look forward to spending time with our family and friends. Now, as many people are receiving vaccines, the scary times of COVID-19 may soon be behind us.
We appreciate all of the healthcare workers who work so hard and are dedicated to saving their patients’ lives. Healthcare workers are diligently giving vaccines to many people in order to save lives. Our “healthcare heroes” are greatly appreciated.
But I am concerned that about 30 % of adults who say they will not take the vaccine. Hopefully, their viewpoints toward the vaccine will change and, at least, some of them will decide to take the vaccinations.
When seasons change, we can treasure our past memories spent with loved ones we have lost and look forward to making new memories with our family and friends who are still with us. We will greatly miss our loved ones whose lives were lost due to COVID-19. All of the lives that were lost caused an overwhelming amount of pain and suffering for many. We lost my niece’s husband, who was a very kind, caring and loving Christian man and he had just become a deacon. My niece’s husband was a great dad and granddad. He had a big heart, great faith, a dynamic personality and he could give a hug like no other. He will always be loved and will be greatly missed by many.
How each of us chooses to react to COVID-19 is so important and may save lives. My viewpoint is that we will need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing for some time longer. Hopefully, in the future, we can once again spend more time with our loved ones, especially when we get to the point when COVID-19 is curtailed, under control and, hopefully one day, completely behind us.
