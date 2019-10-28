Bertha Breazeale, my mom, was a strong woman of God who prayed a lot for others. She taught us to go to the cross when we had problems
As I grew into my “pushy broad” stage, more and more I questioned why bad things happen to good people. I always said that when I get to heaven, God and I are having it out about why he allows children to get cancer. I am sure God is trembling over that prospect.
One of the eulogies I gave was for a friend, Karen Rothring, who died of breast cancer, a mom of two young boys. I did not sleep for days trying to figure out why her and not some creep on death row.
The only thing I could come up with that made any sense to me was that her illness was a catalyst for others to give of themselves and “wise up” to what was important. I saw perfect strangers pray. I saw parents who looked at their children and asked God to be able to raise them. I saw food chains and prayer chains for people who were suffering. I saw married couples realize that life is short and we need to get along and work on our marriage because so many would not have that choice.
Recently, a good friend, Linda Trail, called with the sad news that her 3-year-old grandson, Raymond, had a recurrence of cancer. Why, why, why, God? Hasn’t this little guy been through enough?
Then yesterday, I found out that a friend, Lynette Zeller, is undergoing surgery for the fifth time with cancer. She is amazing woman of God, and I believe she will beat it, but why this wonderful person, God?
Mary Pat Johns is an author and good friend. She and I had lunch, and I had my face in the mashed potatoes over the above two friends and the “why” of it all. She had some amazing insight, and I wanted to share it because it was a “ta-da” moment for me.
Mary Pat looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, “It’s the people.” What? Millions have died due to being aborted, and what if God, who purposefully creates all, had ordained that one of those aborted would create a cure for cancer, be another Einstein or Edison or Rembrandt? What if one would have been a teacher who mentored a kid so he does not decide to shoot up a school? What if she would have been a great preacher who saved souls and kept others from hurting people? The “what ifs” are endless.
Could it be that God saw the big picture, but millions aborted his plan? You see, God does not make junk. When he creates a life, whether it is wanted or not, He wants it.
Our nation has taken a serious dark turn playing God and devaluing life. We see the Democratic party upholding abortion even after the child is born. That is murder.
Giving a woman a choice takes all choice away from the person who is aborted.
When you vote, send a message to your party and the politicians that we are a nation that values life.
