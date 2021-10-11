The Battle at Kruger is a YouTube video I have watched dozens and dozens of times over the years. I have no doubt you have seen the 8-minute film as well at some point. This is the film of a water buffalo being attacked by a group of lions, who are waiting to pounce on the littlest one. Somewhere along the way, as the lions are mauling the water buffalo, a crocodile surfaces to grab the leg of the young water buffalo and a struggle between the lions and crocodile ensues.
The entire time, there is constant narration by the spectators who were seeing this event unfold in such a dramatic way. For me, it is a hard film to watch.
Somewhere near the end, however, an amazing thing happens. The herd of water buffalo, who has been standing at a distance, decide to get involved. At that moment, everything changes. We see what happens when the collective power of a group that does not have the claws and teeth of lions and crocodiles come together to take a stand.
If you haven’t seen the video, go check it out and then come back to finish the article.
I often think of this film in my role as superintendent. Whenever I hear stories of students or staff who struggle I often think of this story. Whenever I hear of community organizations that are struggling, I think of this story. I often think of this video whenever there is strife or conflict anywhere in our country.
And I always have the same question. Who are you?
Are you the lion who separates the weak from the group and pounces when the time is right? A small group waiting in the bushes, lurking, finding the right opportunity to attack when least expected. We all went to school with people like this. We’ve worked with people like this. We know people like this.
Maybe you are the crocodile? An opportunist. The one who waits for the lions to attack and make the job a little easier and then go in for the kill. Lying in the mud, just waiting for the moment to snap. Nothing easy about this role, it takes great patience. This also isn’t the lion pride; this one does not have a group. Usually, this lone actor will go for the kill just when you least expect it.
Perhaps you might be the people who are narrating? Just standing by and making sure everyone knows what is happening, but not really involved? There are loads of narrators everywhere you look. Social media seems to be filled with them. Narrators are the ones who walk down the street and complain about trash, but don’t bother to pick it up. They complain about service, but never offer to help. They talk about problems, gossip, complain, and exaggerate. Narrating is the safest role to play to be sure. They have the least exposure, have the overall least impact, but still are part of the unfolding drama.
Last, maybe you consider yourself the water buffalo? These are the ones who know the real power of a group that is collectively motivated to protect and save. The lowly buffalo is not feared, is not cunning, is not the “king of the jungle,” has nothing to attack with, is not the aggressor, but is motivated by a simple cause. They see trouble and they respond. They see a problem and they are here to help. The buffalo act as a group. They show up together, stick together, and they leave together. They are a force that will not let one of their own struggle, especially the weak and the sick.
I talk a lot about compassionate leadership as “suffering with.” The water buffalo understands that compassionate connections can change the trajectory of a life and can be a catalyst of change. These people are the ones who are improving society and making the world a better and safer place. They mean no harm and have no use or need for the crocodile, the lion, or the narrator. I have worked really hard in my career to help the crocodiles, lions, and narrators find work in other districts or even other professions.
What would you be willing to give up in terms of social, economic, and political capital in exchange for living in a better and more just world? What happiness and sense of real power might you get in return? This short video forces us to look deeply within ourselves to ask the most important questions of all. What have I done with my life? Will I be remembered? Is it ... enough? Am I ... enough? Every one of our primal and natural responses is in front of us. Should we fight, flight or freeze? In the end, we face ourselves and (hopefully) see the best parts of ourselves. Perhaps that is when we embrace our inner water buffalo.
