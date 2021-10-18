Let me be clear upfront, this article has nothing to do with how to vote but does focus on why we vote.
Historically, voter turnout is low. Part of the reason organizations like “Get Out The Vote” came into existence is because so few voters show up to vote in elections. Some people believe that low voter turnout gives a tremendous amount of power for decision-making to a very small group of people. This is true for us in Victoria, just like it is true for most counties throughout the United States.
During the last school bond election, just 15% of all registered voters came to the polls to submit their vote. A different way to say this same thing is that if we were to line up 100 random registered voters from throughout Victoria, 85 of those people didn’t make their voice heard and gave their vote, their voice, and their power, to the 15 people who did vote.
It makes me wonder why people choose to vote, or not. One of the best articles I have read on the subject makes a claim that people tend to vote for only two reasons. First, they must be internally motivated. Internal motivation is when you connect the election topic to your personal life. Maybe the internal connection is in favor of the issue, or maybe the connection is against, but internal motivation is a strong first indicator for voter turnout.
Let me make an argument that everyone reading this article has a personal connection to vote in the upcoming election. Maybe your connection is because you have kids or grandkids in the Victoria Independent School District.
Perhaps your connection is because you or someone in your family works for VISD.
Maybe your internal connection is because you personally attended one of our campuses.
Taxes, quality of life, home values, and impact to the local business economy are all reasons people may be internally motivated to vote. Although this internal reason is important, it is usually not enough to make someone feel they should vote.
I believe most people have an internal reason to vote, but so few do vote and we must wonder why?
The second reason people vote is due to external factors. An example of an external factor would be when you say to yourself, my father (or mother) and countless others have served this country and put their lives on the line so that we can preserve and protect this thing we call democracy. As a citizen of the United States, I may feel I am not living up to my duty and my responsibility when I don’t vote.
Maybe your external motivation is your family, who expects that you will vote. Saying these words to each other in our families creates the external motivation to vote and this is powerful.
When my oldest daughter became old enough to vote, we made sure to bring it up as a regular part of our conversation, so she had that external pressure. We had that expectation of her and of each other in our family. We are a family of voters.
Perhaps it is your church group, or civic club, or any other association that encourages voting because that is what is expected of the membership.
Finally, if you vote because you know you are having an impact on our community this is externally motivated, because you see yourself as part of a larger group.
These are all external factors. I think most people don’t have a lot of external pressure to vote so the equation remains unbalanced.
The article went on to say that only about 20% of the population has both an internal and external motivation to vote and they are the ones that can be counted on to do so. There is another 20% that have neither internal nor external motivation to vote and they will never show up for any reason. Then there is the 60% in the middle. Most are internally motivated but lack external motivation.
In this upcoming election, I would really like to see a good turnout. I firmly believe we have put information in front of our community in countless forums and venues and have given every voter an opportunity to become personally and internally motivated. I am asking everyone reading this article to take a few moments and think about your external motivation.
Why do you see yourself as someone who votes?
