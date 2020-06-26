I want to share why I choose to wear a mask.
Safety, although a big concern, is not my primary motive for wearing a mask.
Safety may be a priority for others, and to that I say, great.
Danger, or community spread, my own personal health, none of these are my primary drivers for choosing to wear a mask. They are all important considerations, but not my primary drive.
For me, it has absolutely nothing to do with politics. The fact that some have politicized mask- wearing borders on ridiculous to me.
My primary reason for wearing a mask and continuing to physical distance is because I miss my kids. I really want to have them back.
I miss them in a way that’s hard for me to put into words. I got into education to teach and be with students.
Even as superintendent, my very best days are the ones when I get to be with my students. Every one of my nearly 13,000 students I think of as my own children and I miss them.
I wear a mask because I know the best chance I have to see my students involves physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask. It’s really that simple.
Obviously, some parents would like for their students to continue with remote instruction for various reasons and we want to honor that request.
Many people I talk to say they want our kids to go back to school, and we want to make that happen as well to the greatest extent possible and in a safe way.
Wearing a mask is my way of doing everything I can to make sure students have the ability to come back to school in the fall in a safe way.
