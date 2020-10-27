I think President Trump has done a excellent job in the past four years and will accomplish much more in the next four years. He has beaten back the impeachment fiasco, taken on and won against the establishment Republicans, the Democratic Party, the military industrial complex and the partisan news media.
If you vote for Trump you will:
1. Guarantee opportunity in America for all people. When you boil it down, opportunity is the reason other folks come to America. Here, especially in South Texas, you can be rich, or poor, it is your choice. America will allow you to succeed or fail, Donald Trump will maintain our system, not radicalize our economy, he does not pick winners and losers.
2. Provide a better life for your wife, children and grandchildren. Donald Trump will block the onslaught of socialism that is trying to engulf this country. Trump is a friend of capitalism and low regulation. A job is always better than a government hand out. Trump, before COVID-19, had the highest rate of employment for minorities, the young and women.
3. The police stand with Trump, Trump stands with the police. Who are you going to call if things get violent in your neighborhood? A social worker? No, you want that thin blue line to protect you, your children and your property. The other candidate is a friend of Antifa. (He actually denied their existence by saying they were ideology.)
4. The Trump Economic recovery was nothing short of miraculous. The stock market hit all time highs, ensuring that the retirement accounts of common folks like me were doing very well. Housing prices in many markets are doing better than ever, and inflation is very low, almost nonexistence.
5. Energy production before COVID-19 was better than it has ever been, we became self-sufficient because of fracking, creating wealth for South Texas. Energy jobs are good paying jobs. The Democrat challenger earlier in the year was against fracking, which would mean huge job losses in Texas.
6. President Trump has opposed the expansion of the Chinese Communists Empire. He has kept the sea-lanes open, kept China at bay, and renegotiated treaties with them to give America a more favorable balance of trade. He has not sold us out to the Chinese.
7. Donald Trump is a head strong fellow, at times this gets him in trouble, but it also is a virtue. He kept his campaign promises to the American people, I can count on one hand the number of presidents who have done this. The usual for most politicians is to lie their way into office, promising the world great accomplishments but producing opposite results. Trump makes promises and keeps them.
8. America First has been a strong theme for the Trump Administration. American sovereignty has been reestablished; we no longer look to international law to make domestic polity. Our foreign defense partners have been made to contribute their fair share to NATO and other mutual defense partnerships. We have pulled many troops out of Iraq, Syria, and the Middle East, why are we still there after 20 years?
9. The Second Amendment is stronger than ever, record numbers of people have purchased weapons to defend their families and homes. The states that have the highest rate of crime are those with the most restrictive gun laws. Trump has not disarmed us; the Democratic agenda will leave you defenseless.
I implore you to read the Biden Harris plan for America. Compare it to what President Trump has done and plans to do. Make up you own mind, don’t rely on the radical media to give you the truth. Protect your family, your job, your grandchildren, read, reason, and vote.
Pie in the sky sounds good, but there is no free lunch, you will pay dearly if you adopt a socialist system.
