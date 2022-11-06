This election cycle is one of the most clear-cut contests of my lifetime.

How could you vote for a Democrat? The head of the Democratic Party is the worst president since Andrew Johnson in 1866.

I really believe the powers behind the throne put Mr. Biden up for the presidency so they could manipulate him to press an ultra-far left extremist agenda. At one time, Sen. Biden had a bit of grace and dignity, but he has lost his ability to reason, to perform simple tasks and to act presidential.

I truly feel sorry for him. I would like to know who is abusing this poor old man. It is very sad.

The Republican Party offers a distinct difference — candidates who favor a free market, free speech, closed borders and love of their country.

We need to become energy self-sufficient, to make the supply chain work, to lower gas and diesel prices.

Food has to be affordable again, cheap chicken, cheap beef, lumber and building materials should be priced at 2020-era costs.

A pickup should not cost $70,000!

Why have we given our drug manufacturing, transistor manufacturing and plastic manufacturing to China?

Why is the president talking about a nuclear war in the Ukraine? Why is China going to Blitzkrieg its way across Taiwan? Why are we allowing China to export the ingredients of fentanyl to Mexico so they can poison our children?

Why are we allowing the Mexican drug cartel to invade America with 5 million illegals?

Why did we crawl out of Afghanistan, with our tail between our legs, after 13 American soldiers were killed, thousands of coalition partners and American citizens abandoned and billions of dollars in military equipment left behind for our enemies?

The reason all this is happening is because of Joe Biden and the anti-democracy far-left party of the woke generation.

If you detest what is going on, if you detest high Biden prices, if you detest being blamed for all of the world’s woes, if you detest being called a roach, vote Republican all the way down the ballot.

I believe there is a Red Tsunami brewing outside of the Texas shoreline right now, the wave will come crashing back at 7 p.m. Tuesday with 56 Republican federal senators, 253 Republican federal representatives, Gov. Abbott with a 10-point winning margin and Sen. Kolkhorst with a 23% winning margin. All this will happen Tuesday.

Victoria, go out and vote, save our nation, save our state, save yourself, vote Republican.