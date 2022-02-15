In 1908, F. S. Montier started the Shell Fish Café, which was operated under that name for 32 years and managed under that name during the entire time by Montier. He was active in business until 1925, at which time his son, F. F. Montier, assumed an active role assisting in the business for several years. The Montier family was one of Port Lavaca’s founding families.
Calhoun County has 190,000 acres of good Coastal Prairie land, about one third of which is heavy black land hogwallow and well adopted to crop products. There are a few thousand acres of sandy loam all in cultivation. Cattle raising has been, and will continue to be, a major farming industry. The county seat was named Port Lavaca, meaning Port of the Cow (Puerto de la Vaca). Over time Hereford sires replaced cattle of other breeds.
The memories that old timers can tell you of the trip Helen Curry made from Indiana on Nov. 23, 1906, arriving on Old Salty. She stayed at The Beach Hotel (currently The Lavaca Hotel), everyone taking turns with baths down the hall. The next morning she went out and found a garden with roses blooming, and green trees still in November. A far cry from the snow-covered hills and bare trees of Indiana.
People were friendly. There were no cars or movies in those days, and tent shows were welcomed diversions. There were dirt streets and no sidewalks. The cows were the street cleaners, eating the tent show’s posted flyers and paper off cans. The old hotel had been recently remodeled with unique architecture, lots of trees and shrubberies and four large pillars, looking like a home from “Gone with the Wind.” Quite impressive.
Texas seceded from the Union on March 4, 1861. Union soldiers on the frontier were ordered home. One company came to Indianola to embark. The Confederate volunteers overtook the Union soldiers. There was a skirmish at the Old Twin Bridges area on Chocolate Bay.
The Confederate Army was raised at Indianola. In July 1861, Ben Terry and Thomas Lubbock were in the first battle at Manassas. In the spring of 1862, a small force was sent to guard Fort Esperanzo on Saluria Island. This fort commanded Pass Cavallo entrance to Matagorda Bay. The Confederates received word that the Federals were threatening the Texas coast. The Fort was bombarded by Federal gunboats, and a large force of men landed. The Confederate soldiers made their way to Port Lavaca. The Confederate flag which had been captured was returned to Port Lavaca in 1936 in mint condition.
A map showing the plan of Fort Esperanzo is now in the possession of Jay Hubbard, who acquired it from the son of a colonel who was in the battle. This son had heard his father talk about Battle of Matagorda. The walls of the fort were 20 feet thick and 15 feet high, the longest one being 200 yards in length.
In 1863, the Federal gunboats bombarded Port Lavaca, now Confederate headquarters. The boats could not cross the bar at Gallonipper Point, Alamo Beach. On Christmas Eve 1863, the Union took Indianola and started over land to Port Lavaca. The fight took place at Norris’ Bridge (Chocolate Bay). Port Lavaca fell into the hands of the Federals. A small force was left in Port Lavaca, but most of the men were returned to Indianola and later ordered to New Orleans.
The War continued to be hard on Calhoun County, Indianola, and Port Lavaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.