This column is in response to VISD removing the YMCA After School Program from their elementary campuses.
Caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith. These are values that the YMCA instills in the children in our After School Program every day as well as in all of the programs offered at the YMCA. The Y has been providing our After School Program to the community in Victoria Independent School District schools for the past 28 years.
We care about every child and work hard to ensure they experience these values through daily interaction with our staff. We do this because we know that the more assets children acquire, the better chance they have of choosing to do the right thing even when no one is around.
We help children with their homework and include a minimum of 150 minutes of physical activity each week because we know how important movement is to a healthy mind and body.
We include reading in our daily schedule because we know that children spend too much time in front of screens and not enough time in front of a book. We recently added STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities because we know work in these disciplines creates critical thinking and helps build the next generation of innovators.
The Y was the recipient of a few local grants to build more STEM into our After School Program but also into our Day Camps during school breaks and our Summer Day Camp Program. We are proud and honored to be part of a community that values its YMCA and invests in its children.
As a nonprofit, the YMCA of the Golden Crescent provides these programs at a fair rate while providing financial assistance to those families who cannot afford to pay the regular rate due to life circumstances.
We currently have 443 students enrolled in our After School Program. Of that, 150 families are on Child Care Management Services (CCMS) through the Texas Workforce Commission or YMCA Financial Aid. These hard working families rely on the YMCA to provide a vital service to them. A service that will not be provided by the new After School provider.
So what happens when the YMCA After School Program goes away? Costs go up.
YMCA after school programs costs
|After School Care
|Right at School Monthly Cost
|YMCA Member Monthly Cost
|YMCA Community Monthly Cost
|5 days a week
|$240
|$200
|$220
|2 days a week
|$122
|$96
|$120
|1 day a week
|$64
|$48
|$60
Consider where your money goes. As a local nonprofit, your money stays here in Victoria and not only helps those children in our After School Program but also in YMCA swim lessons, youth sports and many other programs offered by your local YMCA. As a for-profit company, your money will go back to Right At School headquarters in Evanston, Ill., to benefit their shareholders.
The YMCA of the Golden Crescent is proud of our 28 years of service to the community in our After School Program. A program that is implemented by local staff, many who have grown up in Victoria and administered by staff who live here in Victoria.
We are committed to our staff, guaranteeing hours and not sending them home when enrollment goes down. We are committed to the community, keeping sites open when enrollment is less than anticipated because we know our parents rely on the consistency of our program.
The YMCA After School Program is more than just a babysitting service, we are committed to the development of each child in body, mind and spirit by teaching values and helping them develop assets to be successful.
So, we ask the Victoria Independent School District leadership to reconsider their decision to remove the YMCA After School Program from their schools. Consider the 150 families currently enrolled who will not be able to afford the new program even with their proposed discounts. These families are important. Consider your local YMCA who has loyally provided service to the school district for the past 28 years and is committed to this community and will work with you to make sure our program meets your standards.
