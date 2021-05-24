My brothers and I shared a bedroom growing up on the farm. I want for you to be able to picture it, so please allow a brief description. It was on the second floor and had windows on the north, east and west sides of the room. This made it dreadfully cold in the winter but allowed for a nice breeze in the summer. My bed was positioned against the north wall and if I laid in bed and looked straight up, I could see out of the window.
In the country, of course there was nothing much to see. Far off in the distance, however, was a television and radio antenna tower (for those old enough to remember when these were important). At the top of the tower was a red light that blinked at regular intervals. In my young mind, somehow that tower came to stand for “away.” It was far enough that you wouldn’t consider trying to walk there so it was away from the farm.
I would lie awake at night and think about getting away and what that would mean for me. Sometimes I would go to sleep watching that blinking light.
Of course, some kids don’t want to get away and that is awesome, so I can’t really speak to that. I love the kids who want to stay in the community to find a job, raise a family and become a contributing member. I just wasn’t one of those kids. Whether you want to stay or go, it doesn’t make you better or worse. It makes you, you.
Eventually, getting away became the goal. I didn’t necessarily want to get away from my family (nearly all my relatives lived within 20 miles), but I felt the need to get away from where I grew up.
Evidently, this is how my brothers felt as well as we have all scattered (some half-way around the globe and back). If any of you are interested in this phenomenon because something like this happened in a lot of communities during my generation, I highly recommend a book called “Hollowing Out the Middle: The Rural Brain Drain and What it Means for America.” It describes, to the letter what happened in my town, with my brothers and I, and in far too many rural communities in America.
My life has been blessed with amazing experiences. Little did I know that away would take me to Brazil for a Fulbright Exchange to study education, give me the chance to speak about education topics internationally, and to serve in several different states as a superintendent, amongst other great experiences.
Some of our graduates are ready to get away. For those who do, I feel I have the experience and now responsibility to offer a few words of advice.
First, don’t ever forget where you came from. There is a special magic in the place you grow up.
Second, the grass is never greener on the other side. The grass will always be greener where you decide to water it (it took me years to figure this one out).
Third, when it gets lonely don’t forget that we are all still cheering you on.
Finally, you never fully get away from your childhood home. What really happens is you take a piece of your childhood home with you when you leave and carry it everywhere you go.
