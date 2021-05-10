The Cole Ohrt Walk Strong Organization took over the Cuero VFW and knocked it out of the park. There was a sold out crowd with bingo, silent auction, food and more.
It was a success not because they raised a ton of money for a Lokomat Pro, a robotic machine to help Cole who is paralyzed and others with TBI, stroke victims and more.
It was a success because of Cole Ohrt and what he represents.
In my last column, I told you how God has been working on this whole miracle thing.
Cole’s doctors say he won’t walk but Cole says he will. They went to China for stem cell implants, they believe the healing is coming. Next, they found a $525,000 machine and the family and friends planned on buying it for Cole and others like him.
Suddenly the manufacturer called. They just happen to have a new unit that a hospital in Chicago does not want. They discounted it to $275,000. God is a great negotiator, too.
A relative has a pediatric therapy business called Kid Steps. She remodeled a garage so they can have a place to put this machine. It has arrived, is installed and Cole is using it. God just smiles.
Then they received a $50,000 grant to help pay for it. Coincidence? Think again.
My column came out and the money started flowing in. One amazing couple do not take the Advocate but they found the paper on their driveway. They read it and are moved to give a $50,000 check. God puts their picture on His refrigerator. Check.
I still can’t believe God is delivering the Advocate.
On a Thursday night, about 350 people came to support this young man and the money was flowing. (I was a bit miffed that I did not win one single bingo game.) OK God, stop rolling your eyes.
I know, I know, why doesn’t God just cure Cole? Haven’t we all thought that? Why didn’t this happen to some murderer on death row but not to Cole?
It breaks my heart to see Cole in that chair. But every time I looked over at him, there was an amazing peace in spite of the burden he carries. He exudes hope in spite of the hand he has been dealt. Steady streams of people were beside him, laughing, talking, encouraging and loving that boy. A lovely lady said “Cole makes me want to be a better person.”
True Christianity has “legs.” It is not just about praying but it is action in helping others. Cole’s legs don’t work, but he has motivated the “legs” of others and given them the opportunity to make a difference and accomplish so much.
Friends, God sees the whole picture. Did he cause this accident? No, he loves Cole. Did God use Cole? I believe God is shining his light on Cole to inspire us to be the best we can be. Cole doesn’t need to be mobile to do that. God used a simple cowboy with a problem to motivate and touch the hearts of hundreds, possibly thousands, of people.
Is it any wonder that Cole believes he will walk again?
The real question is not whether Cole will walk, but how many will walk because of Cole.
Come and be part of this miracle and attend the ribbon cutting at the Lokomat Pro facility at 5:30 pm May 20th at 4208 Ratama Circle, Victoria, 361-578-2257. Meet Cole Ohrt, you can’t miss him, he will be the one right next to God.
If this touches your heart, send your donations to Janice Ohrt at 2221 Farm-to-Market Road 237, Victoria, Texas 77905. Cole Ohrt Walk Strong Organization is 501©3 nonprofit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.