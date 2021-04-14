Three years ago, Cole Ohrt, who lives in Mission Valley, was a 14-year-old cowboy who loved to rope and ride. In a freak accident, he became a quadriplegic and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.
After several operations, a trip to China for stem cell replacement, Cole has not regained use of his body from the neck down. He has gotten rid of the feeding tube which was a big thing, but he remains in “the chair.”
I don’t know about you, but I would be a pathetic mess, crying and carrying on. Bu tin talking to those who know Cole, that could not be further from the truth. Cole believes he will walk again and has faith and trust in Jesus. That stunned me. How does a young person have his physical life taken from him and remain trusting?
Does God put a Cole Ohrt in our midst for a reason?
Here are some “God Stories” that you might need to hear.
The Ohrt family heard about a fabulous machine, The Lokomat Pro which is a robotic training system that uses a body weight support system to suspend individuals while their legs are attached to robotic legs that assist with basic walking functions. It is an effective intervention for improving walking functions caused by neurological diseases and injuries. It can be used for victims of stroke, traumatic brain injury, quadriplegics, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.
The benefits are 1) the opportunity to walk 2) increased muscle tone 3) increase in circulation and tissue nutrition with related positive effects in all internal organs and functions 4) psychological effects from being upright and walking and 5) prevention of complications caused by reduced mobility.
But, (isn’t there always a “but”) this machine costs $525,000. They were looking into actually taking out loans and buying this machine for Cole but the European based company called back and said that they had this machine in Chicago, a company ordered it and did not want it. They needed a different type of the same machine. The company offered to knock $250,000 off the price.
Yup, God at work.
Next, you need a facility that can take this large machine. A family member, Amanda Luddeke, with Building Kid Steps, Pediatric Therapy Services, stepped forward and is remodeling her business to accommodate the machine.
Yup, God at work.
Meanwhile, Cole told his family that he wants other people to be able to use the machine, especially people who do not have insurance for such a machine.
Yup, God at work in this young man.
So now is the time to ask yourself, is God working in you to help this young man and our community?
If the answer is yes, there are two things you can do.
On May 6th, the Cole Ohrt Walk Strong nonprofit is going to have a Purse and Camo Bingo night at the Cuero VFW Hall. Doors open 5:30 p.m. $40 per ticket, table for eight is $375.
Or, send a check to Cole Ohrt Walk Strong Organization, 2221 Farm-to-Market Road 237, Victoria, Texas 77905.
I don’t know about you, but I am ready for a total miracle of healing for Cole Ohrt. Stay tuned, our God is full of surprises.
