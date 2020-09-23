We value your opinions and encourage you to write letters endorsing your favorite candidate(s) in the local, state and federal elections.
We ask that you abide by the following guidelines when writing any election-related letter to the editor.
1.Keep the discussion civil, no name calling.
2. Keep your information factual and be able to present credible sources when asked. We fact check letters. We will not print letters with information that has been proven false.
3. We do not allow form letters. All letters must be your writing and thoughts.
4. Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days.
5. Election endorsement letters received before Oct. 13, the first day of early voting, will have a better chance of being published. Letters received after then will be published on a space available basis.
6. No letters related to the election will be published on Election Day, Nov. 3
7. All election endorsement letters must be no more than 250 words.
8. All letters must be signed by the writer and include the writer’s home address and phone number. We must have your phone number to verify your letter.
If we can’t verify the letter, then it will not publish.
Thank you,
Victoria Advocate Editorial Board
