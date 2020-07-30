Louise and W.T. Kneblick share a beautiful love story.
It was the 1930s when Agnes Louise Einkauf Kneblick, now 93, first saw him. At just 10 years old, she saw 12-year-old William Terry, now 95, riding down the road on a wagon-drawn cultivator wearing a huge Mexican hat, looking down and dangling his bare feet over the edge.
She knew then and there that she would marry him, and she did. The two wed and celebrated with family and friends at Foster Field in 1945.
And last week, they celebrated 75 abundant years of marriage.
Louise and W.T.’s many years together paint a picture of the beauty and legacy that can develop and flourish through a marriage. Through a life filled with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as friendships throughout the Crossroads, they’ve proved that a marriage is more than the vows said aloud on a wedding day.
At its core, their union has been full of love. W.T. said it is the couple’s love for one another as well as the faith and trust they have in Christ that has been key to a successful marriage.
In their 75 years together, the couple followed a rule many relationship experts swear by: never go to bed angry. Making up before going to bed, Louise said, was their secret to a happy marriage.
“Sometimes you have to tolerate,” she said. “It’s a give and take. You have to forgive even when you’re right.”
The Kneblicks’ relationship has undoubtedly encouraged and inspired many. Along with a small family party, an outpouring of kind words and best wishes flooded social media celebrating their years together on their anniversary.
Louise and W.T.’s decades-long marriage is a beautiful example of commitment, of a promise made in front of friends and family 75 years ago fulfilled. It is a genuine picture of selflessness, loyalty and love.
We wish them a happy anniversary and many more years full of love to come.
