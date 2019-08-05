Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to thank Mr. Sitka and the Victoria Advocate for the excellent article on Hatch Bend Country Club on July 29. It was very favorable and complimentary.
But I am not the course superintendent; I’m just the chairman of the Course Maintenance Committee.
Also, I would like to say that without the dedication and hard work of all the course employees and all the countless hours of hard work and personal dedication of numerous volunteers, the course would not be in the excellent shape it is. So a very big thank you to them.
Hatch Bend would like to send out an invitation to all to come play golf and enjoy our course. Again, thank you.
Carl Crawford, Port Lavaca
