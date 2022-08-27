Hurricane Harvey has left an indelible mark on the Crossroads, but in many ways that’s a good thing.
In 2017, the tropical monster showed up on the Crossroads’ doorstep, virtually unannounced. The superstorm ramped up into a Category 4 hurricane faster than just about anyone could imagine. We were caught off guard, thinking we were in for just some rain and winds. How wrong we were.
Sure, the region has long been the periodic target of hurricanes. And we had plans and strategies in place to protect us from their known dangers.
But what we did not see coming was the litany of issues that arose during and after Harvey. Five years later, we are pleased to say Victoria remembers those issues and has made changes to prevent them from occurring again.
If you were here then, you know just how bad it was. And boy was it bad.
Harvey devastated our communities, disrupting power, water and other utilities for days and even weeks on end.
Thousands of homes, public buildings and private businesses were damaged and destroyed.
And the already precarious lives of our community’s most vulnerable residents were sent lurching into uncertainty.
With that mostly behind us now, we are better prepared for the next tropical visitor.
Our local governments have not only repaired the damage, but also established procedures and organizations to assist in recovery for future hurricanes and other disasters.
They also have shored-up infrastructure vulnerabilities to prevent worse-case scenarios, which we came all too close to in 2017.
Local life-saving institutions like fire departments and hospitals also have made changes so they can continue their work in the aftermaths of future storms.
In Victoria, city officials have installed backup power generators to keep water running in the city.
After Harvey, the city raced to restore running water, but the shutdown of electrical grids meant water pumps couldn’t keep up.
Victoria firefighters also found themselves in a pinch when the approaching hurricane forced them to abandon half of the fire stations.
At least one of those stations is in the midst of a $3.2 million overhaul. Come February, that fire station will boast hurricane-resistant features like a steel-beam-reinforced, two-tier roof and modern windows.
Both of Victoria’s hospitals, DeTar and Citizens Medical Center, also have made changes.
Water wells, gas generators and protections for information technology assets have been installed to allow the hospitals to be more self-reliant.
The creation of the Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group, which is dedicated to providing resources and help to residents after disasters, is up and running.
And, finally, we as a community remember that hurricanes are no joke. When our public safety officials tell us to prepare or evacuate, we know to listen. We remember, and we don’t want to ever be in that place again.
There’s no denying Harvey was bad. Pretty much everyone suffered in one way or another.
But what would be even worse is if we never learned from our shortcomings.
Like the human body, we have inoculated our communities against the next hurricane. We now know the once-unforeseen troubles that caused major headaches.
We also know how to get back on our feet. We are stronger and better now.
For that, we owe our local government officials and public servants.
Especially in today’s day and age, it’s all too easy for those who run our communities to move on to the next issue without making changes.
Our collective attention is too easily distracted by the next controversy or issue, whether that’s at the national, state or local level.
But our leaders were not distracted. They analyzed what went wrong. They took the time and spent the money to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
One thing is for certain, the Crossroads will again be hit by a hurricane. We may not know when or how severe that might be.
But at least we know we are better off than we were in 2017. For that, we are thankful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.