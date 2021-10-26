For one night every year, Crossroads residents — armed with buckets of candy to fend them off — welcome ghosts, ghouls, zombies, witches and monsters into their neighborhoods for Halloween.
However, despite the occasional superheroes walking the streets as well, there are a few safety tips that trick-or-treaters should keep in mind this year.
It is important for groups navigating neighborhoods to stay on sidewalks when available and not dart across streets — especially if it is dark outside, said David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
In short, trick-or-treaters need to look both ways before crossing.
Drivers need also be vigilant, as most neighborhoods will see more foot traffic than usual.
“Drivers should always keep an eye out for people on the road, anyway, but they should pay extra attention on Halloween,” he said. “That is honestly a good rule year-round.”
Next, comes the costumes worn by participants.
Brogger said the costumes should not restrict visibility for the wearer. While that demonic headpiece with large horns is cool and scary, you need to be able to see out of it so you don’t trip. Also, we ask that our bedsheet ghosts cut those eyeholes a little bigger.
“You need to be able to see where you are going and make sure you aren’t tripping on yourself,” Brogger said.
It is recommended that kids trick-or-treat with adult supervision. However, if kids are going without adult supervision, they need to make sure they know the route so they don’t get lost and confused.
To be extra safe — which is never a bad idea — here are some more safety tips courtesy of the website www.safekids.org.
- Use reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors for costumes and candy bags
- Use face paint and makeup instead of masks, which can obstruct vision.
- Carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
- Make sure the costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls when selecting a costume.
Keeping these tips in mind, we hope everyone has a happy, spooky – and most importantly safe – Halloween.
