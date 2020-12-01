Pretty much everyone hates a cold house.
Icy feet that can’t seem to warm despite being buried in blankets. Those agonizing steps from your bed to the bathroom in the morning. Wearing a jacket, scarf and other outerwear inside.
Those are just a few of the discomforts that we, as South Texans, are privileged to only experience for a few short weeks each “winter.” Despite this region’s mild winters, there’s still plenty of cold weather to make space heaters, candles, ovens, heating lamps and other risky heating options practically irresistible.
But the comfort offered by these alternative heating methods belies a severe and potentially life-threatening danger to their users.
For example, consider this staggeringly frightening statistic. Space heaters are responsible for about 43% of U.S. home heating fires and about 85% of associated deaths, according to a 2018 report by the National Fire Protection Association.
Despite its mild climate, the Crossroads is hardly a stranger to that trend.
In October 2019, a 70-year-old Victoria woman was killed in her home after a heater left on to warm a pet bird caught fire.
In 2018, a Hallettsville man lost his twin brother after a gas heater melted a box fan and ignited a mattress in their home. The man watched helplessly from the home’s exterior after flames had engulfed the building with his brother still inside.
During one cold January weekend in 2017, a string of about half a dozen heater-related fires swept through the Crossroads, including several that resulted in serious injury or the complete destruction of residents’ homes.
These examples are merely a tiny sample of the heater related fires that inevitably result every winter in the Crossroads.
And these fires are made even more tragic by the simple fact that they could have been prevented.
Electric heaters should be plugged into the wall rather than extension cords or surge protectors. Flammable items should be kept away, and a 3-foot "kid-free zone" should be established around them as well. Ovens and stoves can explode if left on for too long, and they should never be used to heat a home. It may be tempting to leave heaters on for pets, but residents should be wary that animals often start house fires by knocking them over.
These and other precautions are of special importance this week with temperatures plunging into the freezing range for the first time this season.
So, please stay warm, but always keep in mind that a life-altering tragedy is just around the corner when these devices are used improperly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.