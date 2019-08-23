Heritage Mark celebrated National Crayon Collection Month and National Golf Month recently by hosting their first ever putting contest.
Participants paid an entry fee of a box of crayons, which will all be donated to Hopkins Elementary School.
Seventy two boxes of crayons were collected. Bradford Kvinta, attorney at Kliem & Associates became the 2019 champ after many rounds of the cut-throat event.
