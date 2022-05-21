People often confuse the property appraisal notice they receive in April with their tax bill.
While one is a precursor to the other, they are different documents.
The appraisal notice, which comes from the central appraisal office, is only the appraised value of real property, such as homes, land and commercial property.
The appraised values are used by the county tax assessor collector to calculate the proposed tax rates.
The taxing entities ultimately set the tax rate for their office to help finance annual budgets.
But if the appraised values are up, it is usually a good sign that tax bills will increase, as well.
In April, the Victoria County Central Appraisal District office mailed 43,000 letters to property owners, letting them know their property value increased by at least $1,000.
Many people were upset when they saw large value increases, noting they had not made improvements to their home or their home’s condition had deteriorated since the last appraisal.
Although some people claim their notices showed 50% increases in values, they will not be taxed on that amount.
By law, a property’s taxable value can only increase 10% each year. For example, if a home was valued at $100,000 last year, but is appraised at $150,000 this year, the most the property owner will be taxed on is $110,000, before any exemptions the property owner may qualify for.
The appraisals are based on fair market value — the price comparable properties are selling for — as of Jan. 1.
Although the exploding real estate market has not hit the Crossroads, it has hit larger areas like Travis and Williamson counties as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where the cost of homes is skyrocketing, and homes are selling for huge amounts over asking price — in some cases the sale price is $100,000 higher than asking price.
In April, the average sale price of a home in Victoria County increased by $253,000 or 16.7% over the same time last year, according to the Victoria Area Association of Realtors. The number of single-family homes sold in the same period decreased by 13.4%.
When appraised property values increase, it typically means the property owner’s property tax bill will also increase even if the tax rate stays the same from year to year. The tax rate is the same, but more money is made for the entity because of the increase in values.
Victoria County commissioners, for example, have not increased the property tax rate since 2016, but each year, the tax revenue increases because the property values increase. The tax rate is 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. In 2021, the overall property values in the county increased $2,308,325, or 9.12%, according to the county’s notice of public hearing on tax increase.
If elected officials were truly not raising taxes, they would need to consider adopting the no-new tax revenue rate which is the tax rate that can be adopted to bring in the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year. For the current county budget, the no-new tax revenue rate would have been 36.67 cents per $100, a savings of 2.92 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
It’s too early in the process to know what the no-new tax revenue amount will be for the 2022 tax year. But all taxing entities should consider building their budgets based on truly no new tax revenue by adopting the lesser tax rate. It will mean tightening their budgets and finding new ways to fund parts of the budget, but it is worth the effort.
