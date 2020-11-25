While the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads, an ecumenical Christian nonprofit, provides young expectant mothers in crisis with emotional, spiritual, material and educational support, a safe place for some of them to stay is much needed.
Barbara McCain-Williams and her husband Fred Williams will soon open the Bethlehem Maternity Home for pregnant women in unhealthy and unstable housing situations in the Crossroads community.
McCain-Williams co-founded the Gabriel Project in 2002. In 2018, the Gabriel Project served 166 women, and in 2019, the organization helped 180 women. When women call the 24/7 hotline, a volunteer is assigned to them.
“This is our main focus, to be there for them — someone to talk to, someone to listen to them,” McCain-Williams said. “About 85% of women who aborted babies wouldn’t have aborted them if they would have had someone to talk to.”
From 25% to 30% of the women helped through the Gabriel Project are in need of a safe and healthy place to live. The Bethlehem Maternity Home will house up to nine expectant mothers ages 18 to 30. They can stay up to six months after giving birth, and that time can be extended based on special circumstances.
The home is the purpose to meet the needs of the 30% of pregnant women who might be living in a car, who might be sleeping every night on a different friend’s sofa, or living with a relative who is not very supportive.
The house that will serve as Bethlehem Maternity Home once belonged to the Poor Clares where they operated a bakery to support themselves, and then passed to a pastor who wanted to sell the property to a Christian organization to continue that history. About $300,000 has allowed for the purchase of the property and the first year’s operating expenses.
The charming 2,361-square-foot wood-frame house built in 1944 is flanked by a 1,848-square-foot double-wide mobile home built in 1997. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two kitchens, and the mobile home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. An office and double car garage are part of the property as well.
The home provides an alternative to abortion,
“If they are comfortable, they can make a good choice,” McCain-Williams said. “This gives them time, a chance to figure out some things and not make a rash or impulsive decision. Some of the women tell us that their parents and even their pastors tell them to get abortions.”
The mothers might choose to keep their babies or they might choose to put their babies up for adoption, which is a service the organization helps them find.
“A lot of girls don’t have emotional support,” McCain-Williams said. “When they are desperate, are they going to make a good decision? It’s about the physical but also the psychological effects of abortion. We say ‘I’m here, I love you and I want to help you and your unborn child.’”
McCain-Williams and Williams stepped up to open a much-needed safe place for expectant mothers, which shows the truly remarkable effects that a couple of people who care can have on their community.
Their willingness to volunteer their time and expertise for such an important community resource should be recognized and applauded.
