You have to ask questions to truly understand a problem.
And that’s exactly what Victoria homeless advocates were doing Jan. 27. On that day, nonprofit representatives and volunteers posted up throughout the city, asking questions and gathering data to determine just how many people are experiencing homelessness this year.
These counts are vital to protecting the most vulnerable in our community. The numbers are sent to state and federal organizations for local grant fund allocation that pays for real resources for the most in need.
“We want to know who’s out there, why they’re out there and what we can do,” said Ginny Stafford, CEO at Mid-Coast Family Services, which conducts the count.
Last year, the count listed 116 people as homeless in Victoria, along with 10 people in the surrounding counties, according to information provided by Mid-Coast. At least 42 people of the 126 were provided shelter through the Salvation Army, Perpetual Help Home, Mid-Coast Family Services Women’s Crisis Center and the Transitional Housing Program. At least 84 people were unsheltered, living in places not meant for human habitation.
Residents have more than likely seen people experiencing homelessness in the Crossroads, but it’s also all too easy for those people to go completely unnoticed.
That’s a problem because homelessness is happening in the Crossroads. Just because we don’t see those people doesn’t mean they are not hurting.
In fact, homelessness is on the rise in rural Texas, according to a 2021 Texas Tribune article. Outside of Texas’ urban centers, homelessness has risen by about a third in recent years.
Luckily, help is available.
Mid-Coast Family Services uses federal and state grant funds allocated in part by the Point-in-Time Count. Those funds currently support about 65 apartments for people in need of a place to stay. Those apartments are always full and have a long wait list, Stafford said.
The funds also support rental assistance for residents who cannot afford to meet their rent.
And Promise Pointe, a new Victoria County community that provides affordable, long-term housing for those at risk of homelessness, is also available to help.
The community provides life and skills coaching as well as a place to stay for a group of people who already don’t have a lot of options.
“One of the hardest things is to look at someone who is totally eligible and say ‘Sorry there is no room in the inn,’” Stafford said.
