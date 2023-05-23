Editor’s note: The following information was taken from the book “50th Anniversary of the Port Lavaca Wave,” by Bobby Joe Paul. The book published about 70 years ago.
Restful Atmosphere makes it popular with vacationists and those who desire quiet
Mrs. W. E. Shircliff, present manager, Remodels Structure
Port Lavaca’s finest hotel is the result of fisherman’s dream.
When William Berry retired from his work with a railroad he found himself with plenty of time to devote to his favorite recreation—fishing. This in turn brought him to the Texas Gulf Coast and to Port Lavaca. Here he found that for which he was looking, a fine climate, good fishing and congenial companionship.
With all these advantages what would be more natural than for him to decide to settle here? This he did and in the fall of 1907 he started construction of the Hotel Navidad and completed it in the spring of 1908. From that time on until his death in 1921 he continued to operate it as a haven for travelers, tourists and duck hunters and fishers. Following his death, Mrs. Berry continued its operation under the same policy that had made it one of the most popular resorts of its kind in this section of the state until her death in 1936.About 1934, Mrs. W. E. Shircliff, granddaughter of the builders and original owners came to assist Mrs. Berry in its operation and on her death she assumed full management.
During the last few years Mrs. Shircliff has completed a great many innovations and improvements. Running water, both hot and cold, has been installed in each room and private baths have been added to approximately half the rooms. Catering to the comfort and pleasure of her guests, Mrs. Shircliff has created a place of rest, ease and complete relaxation where vacationists, tourists and travelers of all kinds and typed may find the kind of a place which they desire.
Located on the bay, removed from the noise of traffic and congested living, the guest may experience the complete relaxation which comes only with a comfortable, bed, seclusion from the hustle and bustle of the workaday world and a quiet that is disturbed only the sighing of the breezes and the lapping of the waves on the shore of the bay.
Intensely civic minded, Mrs. Shircliff has made herself an integral part of the community of Port Lavaca and is always ready and willing to do whatever she can to aid in the growth and betterment of the community. Without fanfare, without publicity and without any ostentation she devotes her time to her self-appointed task of providing for the comforts of the guests within the gates of Port Lavaca and of doing her part in any civic enterprise.
The results of her labors is that the Hotel Navidad has become a decided asset to the city and a drawing power to bring many people here to spend a few quiet and restful days where the fresh sea-breezes can blow away the cares of a toilsome world.